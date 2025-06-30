OzTAM Launches Newest Quarterly Report Streamscape: Free-To-Air Accounts For The Majority Of Viewing, Holding A 61.5% Share

OzTAM has launched Streamscape—a new quarterly report that, for the first time, delivers a unified, independent view of Total Video consumption in Australia.

Streamscape provides a singular view of how Australians consume video across platforms and demographics, empowering agencies and marketers to plan with greater confidence, precision, and

accountability.

The first Streamscape report, covering the quarter January to March 2025, reveals that Broadcast TV (free-to-air television) accounts for the majority of viewing among total people, with 61.5 per cent share. BVOD services (ABC iview, 7plus, 9Now, 10 and SBS On Demand) represent 8.4 per cent of total video, while Digital Video (which includes Streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube etc) makes up the remaining 30.1 per cent. Available quarterly to paid subscribers, at launch Streamscape provides a monthly snapshot of video viewing to TV sets, across key demographics. Reporting will continue to evolve, with future updates set to further expand demographic granularity and incorporate viewing on additional connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

OzTAM CEO, Karen Halligan, said: “Streamscape is a game-changer for the industry. For the first time, agencies, marketers and media owners can access consistent, comparable data across platforms in a credible format.

“It’s a critical step toward more effective planning and provides a deeper understanding of how Australians engage with video. And this is just the beginning—Streamscape will continue to evolve to further meet the needs of our rapidly changing media landscape.”

Streamscape is intended to transition from its initial document format to a digital, interactive dashboard in the first half of 2026, enabling deeper drilldowns and cross-referencing functionality.