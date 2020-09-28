Optus Sport Adds Samsung Smart TV Platform

Optus Sport has added Samsung Smart TV platform to its roster of compatible streaming options.

Optus’ head of TV and content Corin Dimopoulos said with Optus Sport expanding its device streaming options it was clear the broadcaster was building credibility as one of Australia’s most popular streaming services.

“We don’t just want to be the home of premium football, but also a mainstay on the TV‘s of every Australian,” Dimopoulos said.

“How we watch TV is changing by the day, and data continues to show that streaming services dominate our data consumption and viewing habits.”

The new addition gives Samsung Smart TV* owners the freedom to watch Optus Sport with just a click of a button.

Optus Sport subscribers can now simply access the on-screen Optus Sport icon on their Samsung Smart TV’s, and check out everything Optus Sport has to offer.

“We want to provide an experience that not only gives our subscribers the ability to watch the world’s biggest leagues at home or on the go, but also to give them the choice to watch it on their preferred streaming platform,” Dimopoulos added.

Commenting on the announcement, Samsung Electronics Australia director of audio visual Hass Mahdi said: “Aussies are arguably some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. The partnership with Optus Sports allows for our customers to have an easier way to get behind their favourite football players and never miss a goal.

“The way we are utilising our TVs has changed and Samsung is committed to offering more choice and experiences via the Smart TV platform.”

Samsung Smart TV users will also have access to Optus Sport’s brand-new OS Fitness platform, which provides a variety of fun and effective fitness workouts for the entire family.

“If you’re like me and have been spending a bit too much time perched up on the couch, the OS fitness has a heap of great at-home workouts that gets the blood pumping, all without having to leave the living room,” Dimopoulos added.

Optus Sport is the home of premium football content in Australia, including exclusively live coverage of every Premier League match, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, as well as holding the exclusive rights to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, FIFA Club World Cup, and Asia’s J-League and K-League.

Customers looking to catch the exclusive sport content on their Samsung Smart TV will need an existing Optus Sport account and premium subscription, with new customers able to access by subscribing via the Optus Sport mobile apps, or as an inclusion with an eligible Optus plan.