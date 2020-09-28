Optus Sport Adds Samsung Smart TV Platform

Optus Sport Adds Samsung Smart TV Platform
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Optus Sport has added Samsung Smart TV platform to its roster of compatible streaming options.

Optus’ head of TV and content Corin Dimopoulos said with Optus Sport expanding its device streaming options it was clear the broadcaster was building credibility as one of Australia’s most popular streaming services.

“We don’t just want to be the home of premium football, but also a mainstay on the TV‘s of every Australian,” Dimopoulos said.

“How we watch TV is changing by the day, and data continues to show that streaming services dominate our data consumption and viewing habits.”

The new addition gives Samsung Smart TV* owners the freedom to watch Optus Sport with just a click of a button.

Optus Sport subscribers can now simply access the on-screen Optus Sport icon on their Samsung Smart TV’s, and check out everything Optus Sport has to offer.

“We want to provide an experience that not only gives our subscribers the ability to watch the world’s biggest leagues at home or on the go, but also to give them the choice to watch it on their preferred streaming platform,” Dimopoulos added.

Commenting on the announcement, Samsung Electronics Australia director of audio visual Hass Mahdi said: “Aussies are arguably some of the most passionate sports fans in the world. The partnership with Optus Sports allows for our customers to have an easier way to get behind their favourite football players and never miss a goal.

“The way we are utilising our TVs has changed and Samsung is committed to offering more choice and experiences via the Smart TV platform.”

Samsung Smart TV users will also have access to Optus Sport’s brand-new OS Fitness platform, which provides a variety of fun and effective fitness workouts for the entire family.

“If you’re like me and have been spending a bit too much time perched up on the couch, the OS fitness has a heap of great at-home workouts that gets the blood pumping, all without having to leave the living room,” Dimopoulos added.

Optus Sport is the home of premium football content in Australia, including exclusively live coverage of every Premier League match, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, as well as holding the exclusive rights to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, FIFA Club World Cup, and Asia’s J-League and K-League.

Customers looking to catch the exclusive sport content on their Samsung Smart TV will need an existing Optus Sport account and premium subscription, with new customers able to access by subscribing via the Optus Sport mobile apps, or as an inclusion with an eligible Optus plan.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Optus Optus Sport

Latest News

TAB Launches ‘Calendar Of Play’ Ahead Of Spring Racing Season Via ECAL
  • Technology

TAB Launches ‘Calendar Of Play’ Ahead Of Spring Racing Season Via ECAL

With the biggest sporting time of the year upon us, and amidst the changing landscape of live sports, TAB has partnered with the world’s leading calendar marketing solution, ECAL to deliver fans a unique shared sports experience online. Make a Date with Play by TAB encourages fans to share the sports viewing experience in a […]

Sports Start-Up MyFavorito’s Appoints FutureBrand Australia
  • Media

Sports Start-Up MyFavorito’s Appoints FutureBrand Australia

Global sports startup MyFavorito has appointed FutureBrand Australia as its global branding partner with a brief to build a brand as radical as its digital sports sponsorship platform, helping sports clubs worldwide unlock a completely new revenue source.

The Recognition Group Rebrands
  • Media

The Recognition Group Rebrands

One of Australia’s largest groups of privately-owned public relations and marketing agencies has rebranded under one name, The Recognition Group. The group is comprised of three separate agencies: Recognition PR; Outsource and Write Away Communication. The Recognition Group is owned by Liz Marchant [feature image] and Adam Benson, employs 31 full-time staff members and supports […]

Bauer Rebrands To Are Media
  • Media

Bauer Rebrands To Are Media

Are Media apparently stands for "audience, reach & engagement". Thankfully, subscriptions wasn't also one of its cores.

Premium Mixer Brand Fever-Tree Launches ‘Mix With The Best’ Campaign
  • Campaigns

Premium Mixer Brand Fever-Tree Launches ‘Mix With The Best’ Campaign

Premium mixer brand Fever-Tree has launched its largest advertising campaign in Australia to date via indie agency New Colony. With summer on the horizon, Fever-Tree’s latest campaign encourages consumers to ‘mix with the best’ with new messaging that reinforces its brand promise as a premium, high quality mixer complementing light and dark spirits. The out-of-home […]

News Corp’s Digital Marketing Service News Xtend Partners With Singapore Press Holdings
  • Marketing
  • Technology

News Corp’s Digital Marketing Service News Xtend Partners With Singapore Press Holdings

News Corp Australia’s digital marketing service News Xtend and Singapore Press Holdings have struck a deal to target the island state’s small and medium business market, the first time News Xtend has ventured into an overseas market. NewsXtend is a digital marketing business that provides expert advice and know-how to small to medium businesses to market […]

Frameplay Announces Integration With Magnite For In-Game Advertising
  • Media

Frameplay Announces Integration With Magnite For In-Game Advertising

Frameplay today announced its first global integration with Magnite to provide advertisers with the ability to buy intrinsic in-game advertising programmatically. The combination of Frameplay’s software developed for in-game advertising and Magnite’s scale and experience in programmatic technology across any format and screen provides advertisers with greater access to engaged audiences. Current RTB programmatic capabilities […]