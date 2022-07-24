Optimising Bolsters Team With Leadership Promotion And SEO Hires

Independent SEO agency, Optimising has made a number of new appointments following a slew of client wins including Nando’s New Zealand and Make-A-Wish Australia.

Optimising has appointed two SEO Specialists to its ranks as well as promoting Kara Moss (pictured, centre) to the leadership team in the role of people and culture lead, solidifying its commitment to investing in women in tech.

Franchesca Del Rosario (pictured, right) joins Optimising as a SEO Specialist after spending a number of years working in SEO agencies, following her time in the fast growing and competitive mattress and furniture market for Ecosa.

On her appointment, Del Rosario said: “I have already had the opportunity to learn so much here at Optimising. It’s thrilling to be around people who live and breathe SEO like me and I’m really excited by the opportunities ahead.”

Ellie Handberg (pictured, left), also appointed as an SEO Specialist, has come from an agency background with strong marketing experience and is thrilled to be working with Optimising’s diverse client mix.

“SEO really is the missing ingredient across many company’s marketing strategies and I am excited to be working with Optimising to help their clients unlock growth with Google. I can’t wait to work alongside my new colleagues to help our clients see even better results,” said Handberg.

James Richardson, co-founder of Optimising said: “It’s been a big few months for us. We recently expanded our remit for Nando’s, adding the New Zealand business to our roster after working with the Australian team for more than 18 months. We have also started working with Make-A-Wish Australia, which is such an incredibly worthwhile cause.

“On the back of this, it has been great to welcome Ellie and Fran to our ranks, they bring a wealth of SEO experience with them and will add a lot of value for our clients. We are also really proud of Kara who has shown incredible commitment and drive since joining us at Optimising last year. We are thrilled to see what she brings to the role of People and Culture Lead. It has been great to watch her grow and we are thrilled at her taking on this new opportunity in our leadership team.”

All appointments are effective immediately.