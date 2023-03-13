oOh!media Upgrades Qantas Lounge Digital Ad Spaces

oOh!media has brought new digital advertising screens at all Qantas domestic lounges and foyers across the country.

The lounge assets also have a refreshed content platform to reach the “premium passengers” with news, sport, travel, and luxury lifestyle content. Travellers in the lounges tend to be there for a while, as well, meaning they have to longer to engage with the ads and content.

oOh! has completed the upgrade of more than 75 assets with state-of-the-art LED screens, digital assets and integrated advertising tailored to the interior and aesthetics of each individual Qantas lounge.

Curated content from The Australian, as well as live flight, weather and gate information, will give advertisers a unique and category-exclusive opportunity to engage for more than 40 minutes with Qantas’ highest-paying customers during a typical lounge visit.

Coverage includes lounge foyers and inside Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra Qantas Clubs, Business and private lounges, as well as in-flight entertainment video opportunities onboard all Qantas jets. In-flight entertainment video can also be segmented to target economy, business, and first-class customers domestically and internationally.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! said: “The asset upgrade signifies the importance we place on exclusive and premium locations where advertisers value high quality audiences.

“oOh! is committed to making public spaces better, and with domestic air travel returning to 2019 levels, and as the only national airport Out of Home provider, oOh! reaches the affluent business audience at every stage of their travelling journey. This includes some of the best large format billboards external to the airport precinct, along with departures, the lounge precinct, inflight, at arrivals, right through to their office location, making the business audience accessible throughout their entire end-to-end journey via one transaction and media partner.”