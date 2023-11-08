oOh! Unveils One Of The Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Airport Billboards With Qantas & City of Melbourne

oOh!media has launched one of the largest airport billboards in the southern hemisphere with Qantas and the City of Melbourne as the first exclusive advertising partners for the mega site at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport.

The length of a Boeing 737-800, the ‘Queen Victoria’ greets travellers heading to and departing from the airport on the busy Tullamarine Freeway, reaching 100 per cent of premium airport audiences to make brands unmissable. Melbourne Airport reported 30 million passengers in the 2023 financial year.

The giant billboard features a state-of-the-art digital panel captivating passengers as they enter the airport with Qantas the inaugural advertiser. The arrivals face is a classic format – City of Melbourne have chosen to produce their creative on the new Ecobanner a fully recyclable, closed-loop and PVC-free material that is also highly durable – welcoming travellers as they head into the Melbourne CBD.

“Melbourne Airport welcomes thousands of visitors from across the country and around the world every day. That’s because Melbourne has unparalleled events, entertainment, food, job opportunities and a stellar nightlife. It all happens Only in the City! We’re delighted to be welcoming travellers at the ‘Queen Victoria’ site at Melbourne Airport, and hope this message helps build excitement for visitors as they head off on their city adventure,” said Lord Mayor of the City of Melbourne, Sally Capp.

oOh!’s new ‘Queen Victoria’ Melbourne landmark joins oOh!’s ‘The King’ at Sydney Airport and ‘Big Morety’ at Brisbane Airport as three of Australia’s largest and most premium Out of Home digital sites, with a combined reach of more than 11% or 1.3 million people on the eastern seaboard over a 28-day period. Additionally, one in five CBD workers across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane have taken one or more business trips in the past six months**

“The launch of this new mega site is a major addition to oOh!’s portfolio, connecting brands with premium audiences as they arrive and depart from Melbourne Airport. Its sheer size makes it simply unmissable, while its dual digital and classic format gives advertisers even more options,” said Elise Taylor, group director of enterprise at oOh!.

“The Melbourne site, in addition to our giant site in Sydney and Brisbane can be purchased individually or as a package to create an unmissable impact across oOh!’s Fly network, which includes airports in 16 Australian cities and 20 terminals”.