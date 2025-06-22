OOH Capital Capitalises By Partnering With Laetitia Lim

Laetitia Lim, current CEO of Quividi, has joined OOH Capital, the global Out of Home consultancy.

Laetitia is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over 20-years of international leadership experience across the tech, retail, and consumer industries. She has held senior roles in both start-ups and global corporations, leading large-scale transformations, scaling businesses across markets, and driving sustained growth throughout Asia and Europe.

Under her leadership at Quividi, a global leader in AI and audience measurement for digital OOH and in-store retail media, the company has powered hundreds of media networks with high definition, first-party audience data—enhancing performance in the programmatic advertising era.

At the forefront of the new wave of in-store retail media, she’s helps brands and retailers transform physical retail spaces into dynamic, data-driven marketing channels that engage shoppers at the point of purchase.

Earlier in her career, Laetitia spent over a decade at L’Oréal Group, where she held a series of leadership roles across France, China, Taiwan, and Thailand. Following her tenure at L’Oréal, she co-founded MoneyHero Group, Asia’s leading financial marketplace, now a NASDAQ-listed company operating in six countries.

In 2023, Laetitia was awarded the Chevalier of the National Order of Merit—one of France’s highest civil honors—in recognition of her contributions to innovation and her advocacy for women’s empowerment through her work with La French Tech.

She is a former President of La French Tech Taiwan and currently serves on the board of La French Tech Bangkok.

“I am thrilled to welcome Laetitia as our partner, someone with impeccable credentials and a proven track record,” said Annie Rickard, managing partner of OOH Capital.