OMD Exec Next Program Enters Its Third Year With New Cohort

OMD has announced the appointment of the third-year cohort for the agency’s OMD Exec Next program. The internal program consists of eight appointed members that demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities who have been identified as potential future agency leaders.

The cohort will provide counsel to OMD’s national executive team and take on briefs throughout the year to bring fresh thinking, creativity and innovation to drive the agency forward. They will also attend national executive team meetings for a firsthand experience of senior decision making and receive 1:1 executive mentoring sessions.

“The impact our Exec Nexters have had on our agency is nothing short of remarkable, I am consistently impressed by the motivation and dedication they have for our business. Bringing a fresh lens to our business ambitions, last year’s cohort launched new initiatives, delivered excellent responses to strategic briefs and made their mark on our national business strategy. I cannot wait to work with our new cohort and see what they create for OMD,” said Amanda Watts, managing director of OMD Sydney and Exec Next program lead.

Raina Vijay, performance director – OMD Melbourne, and Alex Mencinsky, senior account manager – OMD Sydney, are two of the newly appointed OMD Exec Nexters for 2024.

“I am beyond thrilled to be selected for the OMD Exec Next program. Just one year into my time with OMD and in the Australian market, this opportunity to collaborate with OMD’s experienced executive team will be invaluable as I continue to grow and develop within my career. I’m eager to contribute to the agency’s success alongside my fellow Exec Nexters. I can’t wait to get started, absorb as much as possible and put my stamp on OMD,” said Vijay.

“OMD is full of amazing talent and Exec Next is an invaluable opportunity to learn from the best in our business. I’m excited to step outside of my day-to-day role and tackle broader agency challenges alongside this year’s cohort. With the media industry changing so rapidly, I’m keen to learn how our national executive team adapt and stay ahead of the curve. Let’s see what we can achieve as the next generation!” said Mencinsky.