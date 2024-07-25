MarketingNewsletter

OMD Exec Next Program Enters Its Third Year With New Cohort

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
3 Min Read
First row L-R: Sophie Nicol, Raina Vijay, Emma Hook, Meghan Papadoulis. Second row L-R: Annabel Williams, Andrew Hudson, Hattie Dinger & Alex Mencinsky.

OMD has announced the appointment of the third-year cohort for the agency’s OMD Exec Next program. The internal program consists of eight appointed members that demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities who have been identified as potential future agency leaders.

The cohort will provide counsel to OMD’s national executive team and take on briefs throughout the year to bring fresh thinking, creativity and innovation to drive the agency forward. They will also attend national executive team meetings for a firsthand experience of senior decision making and receive 1:1 executive mentoring sessions.

“The impact our Exec Nexters have had on our agency is nothing short of remarkable, I am consistently impressed by the motivation and dedication they have for our business. Bringing a fresh lens to our business ambitions, last year’s cohort launched new initiatives, delivered excellent responses to strategic briefs and made their mark on our national business strategy. I cannot wait to work with our new cohort and see what they create for OMD,” said Amanda Watts, managing director of OMD Sydney and Exec Next program lead.

Raina Vijay, performance director – OMD Melbourne, and Alex Mencinsky, senior account manager – OMD Sydney, are two of the newly appointed OMD Exec Nexters for 2024.

“I am beyond thrilled to be selected for the OMD Exec Next program. Just one year into my time with OMD and in the Australian market, this opportunity to collaborate with OMD’s experienced executive team will be invaluable as I continue to grow and develop within my career. I’m eager to contribute to the agency’s success alongside my fellow Exec Nexters. I can’t wait to get started, absorb as much as possible and put my stamp on OMD,” said Vijay.

“OMD is full of amazing talent and Exec Next is an invaluable opportunity to learn from the best in our business. I’m excited to step outside of my day-to-day role and tackle broader agency challenges alongside this year’s cohort. With the media industry changing so rapidly, I’m keen to learn how our national executive team adapt and stay ahead of the curve. Let’s see what we can achieve as the next generation!” said Mencinsky.

Related posts:

  1. OMG Claims Top Spot In COMvergence Media Agency Billings & Market Share Report
  2. Analytic Partners Acquires Magic Numbers, Expanding Talent & Reach In Europe
  3. Nine Journos Start 5-Day Strike After Last-Minute Pay Offer Rejected
  4. Wavemaker, Zenith & Spark Growing Rapidly But OMD Retains Top Spot In COMvergence 2023 Rankings
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Wavemaker, Zenith & Spark Growing Rapidly But OMD Retains Top Spot In COMvergence 2023 Rankings
hero photo for Journey beyond
Journey Beyond Launches First Brand-Led Campaign During The Paris 2024 Olympics
AWARD Uni Returns To This Way Up & Revamps Curriculum To Support Creatives
SCA & Cricket Australia Pen 7-Year Broadcast & Digital Audio Deal
Register Lost your password?