OMD And AAMI Pulled Off A Game Day Stunt As Part Of Latest Campaign

OMD And AAMI Pulled Off A Game Day Stunt As Part Of Latest Campaign
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



OMD and AAMI, in partnership with Seven Network, AFL and Whooshka, sent ‘AAMI to the Rescue’ during one of Australia’s biggest sporting events of the year, the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final with an integrated content piece and game day stunt.

Building on AAMI’s hugely successful Clangers campaign, a 60-second integrated content piece, created by OMD Create’s Sport Partnerships team in collaboration with AAMI and Seven, takes fans on an adventure across Australia to get the match ball to the MCG in time for opening bounce.

Disaster strikes with a skydiving Clanger that sees 18 AFL and AFLW personalities including Heath Shaw, Sabrina Frederick, Trent Cotchin and Simon Black working together with the AAMI team to prevent the biggest Clanger of all time. The journey takes viewers across the Tiwi Islands and Sydney’s beaches before heading under the ocean to Brighton Beach and landing at the MCG in Melbourne.

Fans were left questioning with what they had just seen as the famous AAMI woman appeared live at the MCG to carry out the match ball.

 

The stunt and content piece blurred the lines of reality for viewers with a mix of pre-recorded footage transitioning seamlessly to the live game, culminating in a triumphant moment for players and fans alike.

OMD Create’s Sport Partnerships team amplified the activity across multiple channels to target AFL fans including bespoke commentary by TikTok star Shepmates, a curated thread on Twitter and AFL personality Brian Taylor voicing the piece on Triple M.

Mim Haysom, CMO of Suncorp Group, said: “AAMI to the Rescue is a ground-breaking integration that has put the brand front and centre of Australia’s biggest sporting event. The AFL Grand Final is truly Australia’s version of the Super Bowl, to have the piece turn from pre-recorded to live with the AAMI girl entering the ground to deliver the match ball and save the day is incredible.”

Head of mass brands & sponsorships at Suncorp Group, Rapthi Thanapalasingam, added: “AAMI has a proud history of helping Australians prevent and recover from accidents, in the AFL’s case ‘Clangers’ and this piece is the perfect contextual demonstration of that, showcasing AAMI coming to the rescue on the biggest stage in Australia and ultimately preventing the biggest Clanger of all. To have so many AFL talent involved will make this a truly memorable activation for years to come.”

Rob Maclean, Seven West Media Network’s national sport sales director, said: “AAMI to the Rescue is a shining example of brand and content integration as a relevant and meaningful part of a broadcast. AAMI, OMD, Seven and the AFL collaborated to plan and execute the idea with precision, and Seven was thrilled to be able to showcase it to millions of Australians in our live and free coverage.”

100,024 fans attended the AFL Grand Final and over 3.06 million tuned into the broadcast, making it one the highest rating broadcasts of 2022.

Nick Hurley, OMD’s director of sport partnerships, said: “We’re extremely proud to see this come to life on one of the biggest sporting stages in Australia. This has been an idea years in the making. Concepted during the Covid lockdown, we wanted to celebrate the return of AFL to the MCG with an idea to capture the attention of all fans, both in stadium and through the huge broadcast audience. OMD Create and our valued partners are proud to have developed a fantastic integrated moment that captures the excitement and spirit of the game, whilst aligning with the creative platform that we’ve helped build with AAMI.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

AAMI AFL OMD Seven Network Suncorp Group whooshka

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]