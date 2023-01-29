OMA Launches $3 Million “Healthy Returns” Joint Campaign With Health and Wellbeing Queensland, Nutrition Australia

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has launched “Healthy Returns,” with Health and Wellbeing Queensland and Nutrition Australia, a campaign designed to get Aussies eating more veg.

The Healthy Returns campaign will see new advertising signs rolled out across the country, encouraging Aussies to ‘buy in season for healthy returns’. The signs will feature four vegetables: broccoli, carrots, corn, and tomatoes.

The campaign was designed by oOh!media’s creative and content hub POLY and started to be rolled out to OMA Members around the country yesterday.

The campaign is valued at more than $3 million and will run for four weeks to 25 February across OOH, Woolworths’ instore and online platforms, across the Yahoo! network, and on realestate.com.au – who have all contributed pro bono promotional space.

OMA CEO, Charmaine Moldrich said, “The Outdoor advertising industry is committed to tackling rates of obesity through its National Health and Wellbeing Policy.”

“This year the advertising space our members have donated will reach 93 per cent of Australians over the four week campaign. This is a very powerful investment in public health campaigning.

“With such mass reach, more than any other advertising channel, we are getting results. Our post-campaign research from 2022 shows our healthy eating campaigns are working as a catalyst to change behaviour.”

“Nutrition Australia is excited to band together on this campaign to show that not only are vegetables delicious and fun with incredible health benefits but buying in season veg helps save money and supports Aussie farmers,” said Lucinda Hancock, Nutrition Australia Vic, SA, Tas, WA CEO.

“A recent report found seven in ten Brisbane shoppers say the cost of fresh produce is influencing the amount of veggies they eat,” added Dr Robyn Littlewood, chief executive officer of Health and Wellbeing Queensland.

“By highlighting the savings you can pocket with in-season veggies we hope we can encourage everyone to engage in healthy eating habits. This campaign is all about improving health and reducing the cost of the weekly grocery shop.”

OMA members participating in the Healthy Returns campaign include Australian Outdoor Sign Company (AOSCo), BIG Outdoor, Bishopp, Blue Tongue Outdoor, Civic Outdoor, EiMedia, goa, Go Transit, JCDecaux, JOLT Charge, Motio, oOh!media, Paradise Outdoor, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, The Media Shop (TMS), Tonic Media Network, TorchMedia, Total Outdoor Media (TOM), Val Morgan Outdoor, Vicinity Centres, and Lumos.