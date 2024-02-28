OMA 2023 Creative Collection: UberEats Delivers A Win

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today announced the Grand Prix winner for the 2023 Creative Collection competition as UberEATS’s Get Almost Almost Anything campaign.

The Grand Prix winner was chosen from 20 campaigns— all winners of the quarterly Creative Collection competition, which has been run by the OMA since 2013. In total, 135 campaigns were submitted for judging in 2023.

“UberEATS took home the grand prix prize for 2023 because of its iconic branding! The clev­­­­er copy evokes an emotional response from the audience, and the vibrant green hue adds to its eye-catching allure. OOH is most effective when it’s both simple and clever, and UberEATS has certainly mastered this art,” said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre.

“UberEATS has created the type of brand recognition that everyone wants! This campaign exemplifies the successf­­ul utilisation of a strong brand identity while maintaining a dynamic and creative approach,” said Jane Burhop, creative director/co-founder at Common Ventures.

“This is a lot of trends in OOH but keeping it simple, clear, and funny is hard to beat. UberEATS is a worthy winner of the 2023 Grand Prix prize,” said Mario Lendvai, co-founder of Broken Yellow.

“The UberEATS campaign is instantly recognisable and was everywhere when it was live. The striking use of their trademark green, along with clever yet simple concept and execution, made it a standout. Congratulations to the creative team behind it,” said Mick Lakin, creative director at DesignStreet.

“Even with your eyes closed, the unmistakable identity of UberEATS shines through, a true sign of a great OOH creative,” said Steve Bristow, Creativa.

Also judged on the day was the quarter four Creative Collection 2023 competition, with 32 entries submitted by OMA members including Bishopp, Cartology, goa, GoTransit, JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Revolution360, Scentre Group Brandspace, TorchMedia and VMO.

“R.M. Williams did a great job of grabbing attention in such a saturated market, on George St, in store and online. The impact of the Outdoor asset was the result of an amazing creative out of the box idea, and the in-store activation delivered an amazing omnichannel experience,” said Flora Lolev, marketing manager at Revo Fitness.

“The square campaign was a great demonstration of innovation in out of home, with a really clear creative concept that would surprise and delight commuters. The claw machine was definitely a standout, strategically located in a high traffic area to stop commuters in their tracks, following through to encourage conversion for those retailers who use Square,” said Annabelle Nielsen, brand and communications manager at Cartology.

“’With the power of digital technology, there’s more creative opportunities in OOH than ever before. The Officeworks Black Friday Sale campaign stood out in the Best Use of Digital category, as it utilised a custom built real time feed to update campaign creatives across DOOH enabled assets, dynamically reflecting current prices and featured products as stock levels changed rapidly on one of the busiest retail days of the year,” said Jerry Yip, LUMOS, chief of design & experience, co-founder.

The OMA’s Creative Collection celebrates the big, bold, and audacious canvas that is Out of Home by recognising exceptional campaigns each quarter and awarding a Grand Prix for the year.