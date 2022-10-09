Old El Paso’s Iconic ‘Por Qué No Los Dos’ Taco Girl, Mia Agraviador, Returns For New Campaign

Old El Paso has unveiled a very familiar face, partnering with Mia Agraviador (main image) – the OG taco girl from its iconic ‘por qué no los dos’ ad – for its new campaign celebrating the Double Layer taco hack taking social media by storm.

Made with Old El Paso Hard ‘N Soft Taco kits, the Double Layer taco consists of having a hard shell taco shell inside a soft tortilla, for added crunch and less mess.

Celebrating her return, head of world foods, Old El Paso for Australia/New Zealand, Bronwyn Cheng said: “When we saw people having fun experimenting on socials to create the Double Layer Taco, we thought what better way to answer the age-old question, why not have both? than bringing Mia back. We are beyond thrilled to partner with her once again. Mia is central to a huge cultural moment for both Old El Paso and the local psyche!”

Mia, who is now 22, was only six when she was featured in the famous Australian campaign. Airing almost two decades ago, the tagline has embedded itself into the culture in such a way that many people solve the age-old problem of having to choose between two options, by asking ‘por qué no los dos’ (why not have both?) in response to everyday scenarios.

Mia Agraviador said: “I would have never imagined that I’d be back more than 15 years later, recreating the tagline that played such a huge role in my life – especially for a taco trend that has gone viral on TikTok!

“It’s always so surreal when I’m out and about with friends and family, at lunch or the shops, and we hear people ask ‘por qué no los dos’ when deciding between two things. It’s really become a national catchphrase. I also have latino heritage and love all Central and South American-inspired foods, so I’m super proud that I get to carry that with me.”

The collaboration has seen Mia’s iconic line feature on online video, social, digital, in-store and OOH. She’s also appeared on social, debuting alongside comedians SketchShe on Instagram and TikTok.