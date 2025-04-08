Ogury Launches Ogury One Platform To Streamline Its Personified Advertising

Adtech player Ogury has launched a new client-facing platform—Ogury One. The platform is designed for brands and agencies and gives them the chance to use Ogury’s Personified Advertising technology.

In a bid to overcome signal loss, Ogury developed Personified Advertising, a method of targeting personas—anonymised groups categorised by common attributes, interests and purchase intentions— instead of tracking individuals.

Persona-based targeting leverages zero-party data collected through large-scale surveys—enriched by billions of data points such as contextual, semantic, bid request and campaign delivery data— refined by AI and applied at the placement level. Ogury’s tech functions with or without IDs, maintaining addressability across the open internet, at scale.

By combining traditional targeting approaches with privacy-safe aggregated data, it said the method delivers “superior results” compared to solutions limited to only contextual targeting or alternative IDs.

Ogury One gives brands and agencies hands-on access to Personified Advertising, allowing them to seamlessly activate Ogury’s zero-party data and proprietary personas in just one click.

The platform streamlines digital campaigns by enabling advertisers to autonomously define audiences at scale, launch campaigns to engage them with enhanced creatives, and optimise performance in real time. Advertisers can tap into Ogury’s expansive reach of over 2.5 billion unique devices per month on mobile and desktop, across 49 countries.

Available to existing and future Ogury clients, as both a self-serve portal and API-integrated solution, Ogury One offers three core capabilities:

Intelligent Planning: Multiple approaches to unlock the full potential of persona-based targeting.

AI-powered Persona Builder that converts any brief from plain text or keywords into a clear list of the most relevant personas for each campaign.

Turn-key personas that can be combined to create custom audiences, offering endless possibilities locally or internationally. Users can explore these available personas through detailed insights, including answers to survey questions to qualify them, discriminant interests, preferred sites/apps, demographic data and devices, times, and regions they are most active.

Audience-matching capabilities that extend advertisers’ existing reach across broader segments of the open web.

Effortless Activation: Campaign set-up and optimisation through the intuitive Ogury One dashboard or advertisers’ preferred campaign management tool or DSP, requiring minimal technical expertise.

Comprehensive Reporting: Detailed analytics for campaign monitoring and optimization, available both within the platform or through direct integration with clients’ business intelligence tools.

“Ogury One is a ground-breaking user-friendly tool that simplifies campaign management while delivering unprecedented on-target performance and scale for brands and agencies. They can now seamlessly orchestrate their Personified Advertising campaigns with complete control—whether through our robust platform or API integrations,” explained Chris Manson, country director, Australia Ogury.

“This transformative solution marks a significant milestone for Ogury, empowering our clients to achieve exceptional results while setting new industry standards.”