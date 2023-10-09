Ogilvy Taps Global Market For Three New Senior Hires

Ogilvy Sydney’s senior ranks have expanded, with three new experts across strategy, client management and CX joining from South Africa, the UK and France.

As part of the hires, Jane Jacob comes from Johannesburg to take up the head of strategy role in Sydney, Clare Lambert joins as Sydney client lead from London, and Emily Shum as CX Director, coming from Paris. All three appointments are effective immediately and will see the three new team members relocate to Australia to take up the roles.

Ogilvy Sydney managing director Michelle Holland said: “Given our ongoing focus on delivering the best outcomes for our clients, many of which operate in multiple markets, we scoured the globe to ensure we had the best possible talent to join the team.

“While Jane, Clare and Emily each bring different skills and experience to the roles, they all have the ability to apply their craft to solving a range of business issues regardless of the platform, fitting perfectly with our concept of borderless creativity. We’re excited to have them on board.”

Most recently Coca Cola’s consumer and shopper connections senior manager, Africa, Jacob brings 18 years’ experience predominantly with Ogilvy in South Africa working across a range of leading global brands. Tasked with managing the Sydney Strategy team, she will also work closely with Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell to drive Ogilvy’s focus on effectiveness.

New Sydney client lead Lambert has spent the past two years at Wunderman Thompson in London as business director. With strong experience across experience design and digital transformation, she has also worked in a range of Business Direction roles during her 20-year career, including at ORM, and specialist UX/CX agency Bunnyfoot among others.

Finally, new Ogilvy Sydney CX director Emily Shum also comes with a strong global pedigree, taking up her Sydney role from Ogilvy Paris where she held the title of Global Program Director. In that role, she led Digital Transformation and Loyalty Programs for clients across EMEA, UK, USA, and China. Her broad 14-year career has also seen her work in senior roles at Virgin Australia/Velocity Frequent Flyer, Next Hotel Melbourne, NA-KD, and Lendlease stretching across the Australian, Asian, and European markets. Since 2017 Emily has also served on the committee for UN Women in both Australia and France, offering her digital marketing expertise and guidance.

Holland concluded: “Diversity of experience and thought is a valuable asset in any business, but particularly at Ogilvy where innovative, digitally led approaches are driving such strong outcomes for our clients, and opportunities for our team. Whether they come from Sydney, APAC or across the globe, this kind of broad experience is both sought-after, and welcome.”







