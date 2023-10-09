Ogilvy Taps Global Market For Three New Senior Hires
Ogilvy Sydney’s senior ranks have expanded, with three new experts across strategy, client management and CX joining from South Africa, the UK and France.
As part of the hires, Jane Jacob comes from Johannesburg to take up the head of strategy role in Sydney, Clare Lambert joins as Sydney client lead from London, and Emily Shum as CX Director, coming from Paris. All three appointments are effective immediately and will see the three new team members relocate to Australia to take up the roles.
Ogilvy Sydney managing director Michelle Holland said: “Given our ongoing focus on delivering the best outcomes for our clients, many of which operate in multiple markets, we scoured the globe to ensure we had the best possible talent to join the team.
“While Jane, Clare and Emily each bring different skills and experience to the roles, they all have the ability to apply their craft to solving a range of business issues regardless of the platform, fitting perfectly with our concept of borderless creativity. We’re excited to have them on board.”
Most recently Coca Cola’s consumer and shopper connections senior manager, Africa, Jacob brings 18 years’ experience predominantly with Ogilvy in South Africa working across a range of leading global brands. Tasked with managing the Sydney Strategy team, she will also work closely with Ogilvy Sydney’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan O’Connell to drive Ogilvy’s focus on effectiveness.
New Sydney client lead Lambert has spent the past two years at Wunderman Thompson in London as business director. With strong experience across experience design and digital transformation, she has also worked in a range of Business Direction roles during her 20-year career, including at ORM, and specialist UX/CX agency Bunnyfoot among others.
Finally, new Ogilvy Sydney CX director Emily Shum also comes with a strong global pedigree, taking up her Sydney role from Ogilvy Paris where she held the title of Global Program Director. In that role, she led Digital Transformation and Loyalty Programs for clients across EMEA, UK, USA, and China. Her broad 14-year career has also seen her work in senior roles at Virgin Australia/Velocity Frequent Flyer, Next Hotel Melbourne, NA-KD, and Lendlease stretching across the Australian, Asian, and European markets. Since 2017 Emily has also served on the committee for UN Women in both Australia and France, offering her digital marketing expertise and guidance.
Holland concluded: “Diversity of experience and thought is a valuable asset in any business, but particularly at Ogilvy where innovative, digitally led approaches are driving such strong outcomes for our clients, and opportunities for our team. Whether they come from Sydney, APAC or across the globe, this kind of broad experience is both sought-after, and welcome.”
Please login with linkedin to commentOgilvy
Latest News
B&T Awards The Work: Best Integrated Campaign Shortlist Comes Together
A consumer is where you find them. Where that is, of course, is the problem facing the modern marketer. With ever-widening fragmentation, the ability to communicate across a broad range of media is forever becoming a bigger challenge. This iteration of B&T Awards The Work showcases the amazing agencies and brands grasping this particularly thorny […]
Innocean And Wellcom Unveil New Darlinghurst Hub
The respective growth of Innocean and Wellcom has led them to move to a new home to better reflect their brand and offering and to be housed under one roof for the first time. 2023 has been transformative for Innocean and creative content and production agency, Wellcom, with the launch of thelab and further business […]
QMS Partners With NAB, BMW And More For SXSW
As Sydney prepares for the start of SXSW (South by Southwest) Sydney 2023 in less than a week, leading digital outdoor media company QMS is working with an impressive collection of brands across the City of Sydney network during the week-long “festival of festivals”. Six QMS partners will be featured on the digital City of […]
TikTok and CeraVe Launch The TikTok Awards With Streaming Partner, BINGE
TikTok has today announced that its end-of-year awards event will return bigger and better in 2023, with an all-new streaming partnership with entertainment streaming service, BINGE. Following the success of fan-favourite TikTok For You Fest, the event will be taking on a new format and name this year, with the launch of the inaugural TikTok […]
Domain Group joins IAB Australia Board
IAB Australia today announced the appointment of Domain Group to the IAB Board as of October 2023. Domain Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Darley, will represent the company on the Board. CEO of IAB Australia Gai Le Roy said: “We are delighted Domain Group will be joining the Board and bringing its nuanced perspectives to the table. I am looking forward to […]
Thinkerbell Unveils New Brand Work For Bupa
Thinkerbell has launched a new brand platform for Bupa – healthcaring. The idea unites Bupa’s business units – including health insurance, optical, dental and aged care – under one banner, and introduces a suite of new brand assets to create distinctiveness and consistency across the portfolio. The launch work focuses on a key insight – […]
CMC Invest Debuts “Everyone’s Doing It” Creative Campaign, Via Galore Creative
CMC Invest has revealed its largest fully integrated campaign, “Everyone’s doing it” to promote international investing, created by independent creative agency, Galore Creative. “Everyone’s doing it” is a 360 campaign that shows the ease of trading internationally with CMC Invest, in a world where trading can feel daunting and overwhelming. The campaign celebrates everyday people […]
Indie Creative Bullfrog Launches Powerful “Unaccept Inequality” For Oxfam
Bullfrog has partnered with Oxfam Australia to launch its new brand platform – “Unaccept Inequality” – as the INGO calls on Aussies to tackle inequality and increasing levels of global poverty. The platform uses South African-born, Sri Lankan-Australian singer-songwriter Ecca Vandal as the voice of the campaign, that highlights the inequalities that lead to global […]
Murmur Nabs Craig Sue From CHEP And Janice Chan From UM Australia
Multi-channel media agency Murmur-Group has significantly boosted its planning capabilities with the appointments of Craig Sue to the key leadership role of Head of Media Planning, supported by Janice Chan in the role of Senior Account Manager. The new appointments follow a spate of new client wins, including lululemon, Summernats and Form 700.
Mediahub Appointed As Media Partner For New Balance
Following a competitive pitch, global sports footwear and apparel brand, New Balance, has appointed Mediahub as its strategic media partner in Australia and New Zealand.The appointment will see Mediahub undertake full funnel strategy, planning and activation across all channels for New Balance.
Snap Inc. Launches Snapchat House At SXSW Sydney
Snap Inc. has announced it is running Snapchat House at SXSW Sydney and inviting delegates and the wider industry to drop in and enjoy its AR experiences. Open from 17 October until 19 October at the Chinese Garden of Friendship Forecourt, Snapchat House will bring the magic, fun and connection of Snapchat to life through […]
Creativity In Motion: Uber Launches Post Check Out Video Ads on Uber Eats
Uber’s advertising division has today unveiled the first product in its suite of video formats to brands in Australia to capture the attention of Uber Eats users. Australia’s largest brands have already been utilising Uber’s Post Check Out Ads to reach audiences monitoring the status of their dinner or grocery order on Uber Eats, and […]
Hulsbosch Rebrands Tennis Australia To Help Drive Participation
Tennis Australia has launched a new positioning, brand architecture and visual identity created by independent branding and design agency, Hulsbosch. The scope of the project for Hulsbosch included a refreshed Tennis Australia master brand and a simplified, consistent tennis participation brand architecture for its social and community tennis participation portfolio. The revitalised Tennis participation brands […]
Australian Olive Oil Association Brings In The Foodies For “Get Drizzling” Campaign Via Joy Agency
A new campaign to encourage Australians to “Get Drizzling” has just been launched by the Australian Olive Oil Association (AOOA). The digital campaign developed by the Joy Agency celebrates olive oil as a vital condiment in the kitchen, adding flavour, texture, aroma and flair when it’s drizzled to finish a dish. President of AOOA, David […]
Melbourne Comms Agency Papermill Appoints Sarah Young As MD
Integrated full-service communications agency Papermill has announced its most significant hire to- date, unveiling agency veteran Sarah Young as the first managing firector in the company’s 14-year history. Young steps into the role following her position as managing director at iD Collective. Throughout her career she has amassed over 17 years’ experience across independent agencies, […]
oOh! Retail Media Arm Signs The Warehouse Group As Foundation Client
oOh!media has announced that The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s largest retail group, has become the foundation client for its reooh retail media business. Working in partnership with The Warehouse Group’s retail media arm, MarketMedia and omnichannel retail media platform Zitcha, reooh will build a fully digital in-store screen network enabling advertisers to connect with consumers […]
Seven PR Tips For Savvy Brands In 2024
Gareth Finch (lead image) is the founder and managing director of Bumpp, a PR and marketing agency whose mission is to “make people better”. In this guest post, Finch is an early contender for 2024 predictions as he outlines his seven tips for PR savvy brands for the next 12 months… As the sun heats […]
Rifle Agency Announced As Australian Agency Of Record For Vertiqal Studios
Rifle Agency has been appointed as the agency of record for Vertiqal Studios, a global digital media entertainment, production and distribution company. Rifle will now offer its clients exclusive access to Vertqial Studio’s more than 43 million dedicated followers, and more than two billion monthly views. Additionally, Rifle will collaborate with Vertiqal’s in-house production team […]
Yaeji Blends Music And Tech In The Latest Samsung Campaign From We Are Social Australia
Samsung has released the fourth episode in the ‘Feeling of Sound’ campaign, featuring renowned music artist and producer, Yaeji.
Countdown To Peak Shopping Season: Brands At Risk From Significant Cost in Lost Opportunity
Contentsquare recommends four actions that brands can take now to help prepare their sites for increased traffic and drive additional revenue.
Multicultural NSW Launches Playbook To Help Marketers
Multicultural NSW has released a Multicultural Playbook for Communications Professionals, a step-by-step guide to delivering effective multicultural communications.
SPEED Drives Off With $30m-Rated LDV Media Account
SPEED agency staff will now be forced to help friends move a couch every weekend after winning ute-maker LDV's media.
Nine Responds To Seven’s Rating Win Claim
Seven may have claimed 2023's ratings crown but, right on cue, Nine's responded with a 'bunch of baloney' counterpunch.
Instagram & Screen Australia Have Announced The Recipients Of 2023 First Nations Creator Program
Enter the Instagram/Screen Australia First Nations creator program? This will be the best or worst thing you read today.
Peter Dutton Fumes At The AFR’s “Offensive” Nazi Voice Cartoon, As Lawyers Called In
Hoped the Voice vote wouldn't descend into name calling, threats & an enraged Kamahl? Get your kaftan in a twist here.
Sunday TV Ratings: A Win For Seven Despite Bathurst Race Ratings Falling 172,000 Year-On-Year
Much like the Melbourne Cup & petrol prices, even B&T has to concede that Bathurst is not what it once was.
The Hallway Urges Adland To Have Better Conversations About The Voice Referendum
As much as B&T applauds The Hallway for this work, with the vote this Saturday, it might be all too little too late.
Pinterest Is Ready To Make Your Brand’s Christmas One To Remember
Never too early to think about Christmas! That's especially true if you've still not taken the tree down from last year.
Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award
Branding design agency Principals has refreshed the brand for AAM Investment Group (AAM) with the work recognised by the Better Future Sydney Design Awards. AAM identifies, investigates, funds and acquires high-quality investment assets for long-term investment. Through its funds, AAM has more than $1bn invested in beef cattle, lamb and wool sheep, cropping, poultry, and […]
Dentsu Creative And Foundation Join Forces On Kids Mental Health Campaign
B&T loves nothing more than reporting on agencies doing good. Well, apart from juicy sex scandals, that is.
MAGNA Study: 78% Of Aussies Regard Sustainability As Important, 82% Cite Barriers To It
Don't put the wine bottles in the yellow bin? You could be part of the 22% of Aussies indifferent to sustainability.
B&T’s Campaign Of The Month – The Monkeys’ Telstra Epic Takes The Win
It's B&T's campaign of the month for September & no surprises here! Well, other than B&T had a campaign of the month.
Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week
Green Friday – the movement on a mission to turn the internet green – is set to launch its Buy Better week for the third year running, with a singular mission: to pave the way to a greener future by empowering consumers with sustainable choices. Under the helm of new CEO, retail veteran Melissa Drennan, […]
The Moments That Matter: Are Advertisers Underutilising The News?
Study reveals agencies ignoring news. This has had little to no impact on the Murdoch's bank balance, however.
Boomtown: Regional Australians Happier & More Positive Than City Dwellers
Boomtown study shows the regionals are happier. As if city rents & property prices hadn't already confirmed it.
CHEP Network Poaches Wunderman Thompson’s Robert Stone For People & Culture Role
Wunderman Thompson's Robert Stone jumps ship to CHEP. No news if he pinched the office Roget's People & Culture Almanac.