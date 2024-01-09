Nudity, Fishnets & Motorbikes – Odd-Ball Gym Campaign Has Everything But Working Out

Luxury gym brand Equinox — tagline “It’s not fitness. It’s life” — has released possibly the strangest gym ad ever with a series of odd vignettes but no one actually, y’know, working out.

The ad was developed with Chandelier Creative agency out of New York and is deadly serious about itself.

The campaign will also feature OOH executions in New York, California, Texas, Canada and London. Equinox’s VP and ECD Will Mayer said the campaign was “an invitation to awaken desire and let it push you to new places.

“We aimed to capture this feeling of desire outside of the resolution trap and expand that imagery beyond fitness,” he continued.

“The tone of the campaign is poetic luxury — bold and enticing but with a tinge of mystery. Devising these empowering juxtaposed images that complement rather than negate one another honours the human complexity in all of us”.

Equinox is no stranger to out-there ads that border on parody. Back in 2020, it released an ad — via our own Droga5, no less — that recast Greek mythology’s Narcissus and his self-obsession “the most selfless act of all”. It’s a helluva watch to this day.