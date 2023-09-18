Nudie Bares All In New Campaign

nudie, has recently launched nothing but nude fruit, DOOH and Social campaign, to promote its ‘nothing but’ range.

The campaign idea was inspired by the brand’s cheeky name and the need to find an attention-grabbing way to communicate that the range contains nothing but 100 per cent fruit.

The activation via Bench and Lionize, sees a range of pixelated fruits paired with “so nude” headlines, pushed out across Meta, TikTok, and major DOOH placements nationwide to achieve optimum reach amongst the broad juice-buyer audience.

As one of Australia’s most well-known and loved juice brands, head of digital marketing at nudie, Emilie Durand said the campaign is helping to bring nudie to life and introduce it to a younger audience – the grocery buyers of tomorrow.

“nudie is a much loved Aussie brand, but we wanted to remind people what the brand offers them. Rolling out the ‘nothing but nude fruit’ campaign idea, using a blend of Programmatic and Digital-Out-Of-Home is a highly targeted and impactful way for us to turn our audience’s grocery run into a nudie run,” said Emilie Durand.

“This fun campaign not only communicates a clear benefit to consumers, but it re-establishes the meaning behind the nudie name, and the playfulness long associated with the brand,” said Rich Price, creative director.

Senior account manager at Bench, Nate Vella said of the media strategy, “With Australians always on the move it was most important to consider a cross-channel audience strategy.

“At Bench, we’re always looking for ways to innovate and disrupt the market digitally and I think the key to that for this campaign was the combination of DOOH with eye-catching Social videos. By engaging consumers across familiar video placements and continuing the narrative away from their devices using DOOH, we’re able to keep nudie top of mind and drive consideration close to point of purchase.”

Bench recently announced a series of new hires and promotions off the back of a series of business wins which include Britax, Jaycar, Medtronic and Cook Island Tourism.

