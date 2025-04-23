NRL Clubs Face-Off On TikTok In New Competition Fuelled By Rugby League Fans

Rugby league fans now have another way to get behind their favourite team as all 17 clubs battle it out for glory with the NRL TikTok Ladder underway.

The new competition, which runs until the end of the season, will see NRL teams that are going head-to-head on the field each week also compete on TikTok for the highest number of video views.

The competition will largely reflect the NRL draw – if the Panthers are playing the Eels, or the Wahs are up against the Raiders, they’ll also battle it out on the NRL TikTok Ladder.

For each match, the club with the most video views that week will be awarded 2 points. If a club has a bye, they will also receive 2 points. There’s also an additional “best content contest”, with clubs being rewarded for original, engaging, and creative TikTok videos.

At the end of the season, one club will be crowned the TikTok NRL Ladder champion, receiving glory, a trophy, TikTok advertising credits, and players and staff invited to the 2025 TikTok Awards.

The TikTok community has embraced the official @NRL account with more than 1.4 million Followers and almost 40 million Likes.

Some of the biggest rugby league players on TikTok include Panthers winger Brian To’o (@bizzzaa_), Broncos fullback Reece Walsh (@reecewalsh), NRLW stars and sisters Kennedy Cherrington (@kennedycherrington) and Rueben Cherrington (@ruebencherrington), and 2024 Dally M Rookie of the Year Jack Bostock (@bossyscookbook) who uses the platform to share his love of cooking.

“The NRL TikTok ladder is a fantastic way for fans to go behind the scenes and see more of their club and its players. Since joining the platform, rugby league has gone from strength to strength on TikTok, with more than three million followers across all clubs and 650,000 posts using #NRL,” said Simon Bates, head of content for Australia and New Zealand.

Rugby league fans can search ‘NRL’ on TikTok to see the competition as it unfolds and follow @NRL for even more action.