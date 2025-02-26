NOVA Entertainment Appoints Kim Kerton As Head Of Podcast Partnerships

NOVA Entertainment has announced the appointment of Kim Kerton to the newly created role of head of podcast partnerships.

The role has been introduced within NOVA’s branded entertainment division, CREATE, responsible for podcast-led content partnerships and show integration.

Kerton rejoins the business having spent the last five years as a senior strategic consultant for brands including Queensland Tourism, Colonial First State, Tourism Tasmania and AGL. She is an established podcast creator, producer and host.

Prior to that, she was the head of CREATE Sydney at NOVA, spearheading brand integration solutions for audio advertisers, with over 15 years of sales leadership experience.

“When it comes to brand integration, radio sets the standard for depth of creativity and connection, within audio and beyond. NOVA has long been a market leader on that front and Kim’s appointment speaks to our intention to offer customers that same gold standard of access, influence and impact across our podcast content. Kim is a unique talent, an expert in both content and commercial podcasting, alongside significant experience in commercial brand integration. She knows intimately how to maximise the potential that our content, talent and audience represent for advertisers,” Kate Murphy, NOVA’s director of commercial strategy said.

“It feels like the best of both worlds for me – being back at NOVA and getting to do what I love. As a podcaster, I understand the balancing act between creating conversations that connect with an audience and then building a meaningful role for brands within that. I know there’s greater potential in podcast advertising. And I know I’m in the right business to unlock that,” Kerton added.

Kerton’s appointment coincides with the recent announcement of several new titles joining the Nova Podcast network, including Schwartz Media’s 7am, and JOHNS MEDIA’s Backstage with Cooper & Matty Johns and The Johns Family Podcast.