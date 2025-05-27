Nostalgia Surfs Lilo & Stitch To The Top Of The Box Office

Over 20 years since first crashing onto the big screen, Disney’s cheekiest blue alien has returned in live-action and rocketed to global box office success with Lilo & Stitch delivering the second-highest opening weekend for a film this year, trailing only A Minecraft Movie.

In Australia, the film surfed to the top of the box office, delivering 510,000 admissions and earning $9.27 million over its Thursday to Sunday opening weekend. Showcasing its broad multi-generational appeal, 62 per cent of admits fell within the P25-54 family demographic, while 58 per cent of admissions were driven by the hard-to-reach P18-39 demographic.

Whilst Lilo & Stitch was the outstanding performer of the weekend, the diverse slate has collectively driven the second-biggest weekend of admissions so far this year.

Contributing to the result was Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning which has delivered a total of 544,000 admissions so far across its run. Additionally, horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines continues to deliver impressive results among younger audiences with 272,000 admissions to date.

“Lilo & Stitch has burst back onto the big screen with a powerful live-action debut, reminding us just how iconic and enduring this Disney classic truly is,” said Guy Burbidge, managing director of Val Morgan Cinema.

“Fans didn’t just watch a movie — they revisited a piece of their childhood. For many, it was a chance to share something they grew up with, now through the eyes of their own young families. That’s the power of IP. It taps into deep emotional connections. And when it does, brands have a unique opportunity to ride the wave and become part of the moment.”

Looking ahead, June will see the release of the live action How to Train Your Dragon, expected to soar with family audiences and loyal fans alike. As one of DreamWorks’ most beloved and critically acclaimed franchises, its emotional storytelling, memorable characters, and multi-generational appeal have cemented its place in pop culture.

The upcoming live-action remake lands in the highly lucrative mid-June release window—proven by Inside Out 2’s record-breaking run in 2024.

“This year is shaping up to be one of the most diverse and exciting yet for audiences. From heart warming family films to adrenaline-fuelled action and the hair-raising horror that youth audiences crave, there’s truly something for everyone,” Burbidge added.

“Across the winter school holidays, F1 The Movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman will bring high-impact IP to the big screen. With beloved characters and passionate fan bases, we know these films have the star power to appeal to everyone, making them prime opportunities for brands to reach diverse audience demographics at scale.”

Source: CineTAM 2025, Numero