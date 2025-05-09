Noosa The Ideal Winter Escape: ‘The Sweet Life In Noosa’ Goes Over The Ditch

Tourism Noosa has launched its 2025 Winter Campaign, continuing ‘The Sweet Life in Noosa’ brand platform to showcase Noosa as the ultimate winter escape.

Building on the momentum of last year’s campaign, the new season highlights the destination’s natural beauty, relaxed luxury and local experiences through a 60-second destination video. The campaign is designed to connect with domestic and trans-Tasman audiences seeking a winter break that blends nature, lifestyle, and indulgence, defining elements of the Noosa experience.

“This campaign allows us to showcase Noosa to high-value audiences in our core markets of New South Wales, Victoria, and South-East Queensland and New Zealand through impactful content and partnerships across digital, print, and television”, said Helen Mitchell, Tourism Noosa’s destination marketing manager.

“It’s about reinforcing Noosa’s unique appeal as a place where you can truly enjoy the sweet life, even in winter,” she said.

Key campaign activity includes:

A national print and digital campaign with Australian Traveller magazine.

A regional media campaign through Explore, appearing in 14 newspapers across NSW, Victoria, TAS

and the ACT.

and the ACT. A digital partnership with The Urban List targeting audiences in NSW, VIC and QLD.

A dedicated Noosa episode being filmed for Channel Seven’s The Weekender.

Television commercials and digital adverts across Nine Now.

Campaign integration across Visit Noosa’s digital and social platforms.

In a collaborative push to elevate Noosa in the New Zealand market, a joint marketing campaign with Sunshine Coast Airport, Tourism Noosa and Jetstar will feature destination takeover of overhead lockers of a Jetstar’s A320 domestic New Zealand aircraft.

The campaign will also include targeted activity in Auckland promoting Noosa as the ideal winter escape. New Zealand is Noosa’s key international market, now enjoying the convenience of year-round direct flights with Jetstar from Auckland to Sunshine Coast Airport.

The 60-second destination video is central to the campaign, capturing everything from beachside dining, river and coastal experiences, hinterland adventures and luxury accommodation. The video and campaign assets will roll out from early May, reaching audiences as they start planning their winter getaways.