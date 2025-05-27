Nominate Now For B&T’s Best Of The Best 2025!

B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

Tom Fogden
Tom Fogden
B&T’s Best of the Best is returning! 

The industry’s most keenly watched lists of who’s on top of their game is back for another spectacular showing. And we want your help!

At the bottom of this article, you’ll find a survey where we want you to nominate the best, brightest and particularly the unheralded people you know. We’ll then whittle the list down to pick the ten Best of the Best across 30 disciplines and industry sectors.

We’re kicking off this year by running the rule over the best holding company-owned creative agency leaders.

Here’s a full run down of this year’s categories—including some new and some modified categories—and you can nominate now.

Once you’ve completed your nominating, scroll right to the bottom and hit the big green ‘Done’ button to submit.

And you don’t need to submit nominations in all categories right now—the form will be open until our final Best of the Best is published in December (though naturally once one list is published, it won’t be changed).

