No Better Time To Eat Macca’s Than Winter Proposes New Work From DDB Sydney

Macca’s has today launched a new campaign that takes a fresh look at Aussie’s relationship with winter and the joy of spending time together.

Winter can get a bad rap, but Macca’s has chosen to celebrate it as time to enjoy delicious food and moments with friends and family.

Beginning with a 30” TVC running nationally, the campaign spans TV, cinema, digital, social, OOH, radio, influencer marketing and AFL and NRL sponsorship, and is integrated in-store with a new winter menu for friends and families to enjoy together.

The 30” spot, directed by Revolver’s Gary Freedman, observes the similarities between penguin colonies and groups of Aussies huddling together in winter, enjoying a Macca’s meal.

Tim Kenward, McDonald’s marketing director, said: “Our new brand campaign celebrates all the different ways people come together with Macca’s in winter.

“It’s a season of spending time with family, friends and loved ones, whether it be McDelivery on the couch, coffee dates with friends or catch ups over footy. As the top destination for value, convenience, and great quality food, Macca’s plays a key role in making everyday moments special for our customers.

“It’s a wonderful time of year and we want to celebrate everything that is winter through this campaign.”

Jack Nunn, DDB Sydney CD, said: “Any season that embraces a bit of Macca’s on the couch with mates is pretty good in my books. The team did a lovely job bringing this all to life.”

The campaign will run until 13th Sept and is the latest work following on from the ‘Together & lovin’ it’ platform created in summer 21/22, highlighting Macca’s ability to bring amazing flavours, ingredients, experiences and people together. Credits Client – McDonald’s Australia Creative Agency – DDB Sydney Media – OMD PR, Influencer marketing – Mango Production – Revolver Director – Gary Freedman Post Production – The Editors Sound – Sonar Music