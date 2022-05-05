Nine Nabs Second Federal Election Debate But Lego Masters Keeps Prime Spot

The Nine Network will be airing Anthony Albanese’s and Scott Morrison’s second federal election debate after Lego MasterS.

Off the back of Seven announcing it has secured the third debate – which will be after the premiere of Big Brother – assumedly thanks to Kochie pushing for Albo to clear his schedule.

Now Nine has announced it has secured the second debate and like Seven it won’t be giving the debate a prime spot.

Instead, it will air after Lego Masters, giving Hamish Blake the limelight he deserves!

Interestingly it seems like both networks aren’t betting on the election debates to be a huge draw. At least not enough to shaft their usual eyeball drawing shows.

Perhaps we need to jazz up our election debates? Should people be able to heckle? Or perhaps we should turn it into an election cook-off or force Albo to answer employment rates off the top of his head.

However, for now, it seems like things are going to be traditional and the event will air on Nine but you can also catch up on it 9Now.

What a time to be alive!