Seven Bags The Final Federal Election Debate

The third and final election debate has been bagged by Seven.

Perhaps Seven should be thanking Sunrise hosts Natalie Barr and Kochie for snagging such a deal. After all, they were on the frontlines trying to nail Albo down for a time.

Of course, this announcement indicates that both Albo and ScoMo have opted to not go with the ABC that was open about vying for the gig.

Instead, Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison will duke it out after the premiere of Seven’s Big Brother. What will bring more drama? the reality contestants or the politicians?

Between ScoMo’s curry debacle and Albo forgetting the unemployment rate, there’s plenty to discuss.

The live election showdown where nothing is off limits. SUNDAY, in a #60Mins special event, ScoMo versus Albo. pic.twitter.com/rZUpp6CufN — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 3, 2022

Seven has already promised there is nothing off-limits. So hopefully that means we will get to the bottom of how long Scott Morrison cooked the chicken.