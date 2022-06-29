Nielsen To Publish Global Annual Environmental, Social And Governance Report

Nielsen is releasing its global annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report to share information in six key ESG topic areas including diversity, equity and inclusion, human capital, governance, data privacy and security, environment, and communities.

The report is designed to demonstrate how Nielsen does what it does with responsibly and with integrity—and how that differentiates them from their competitors. The report shares achievements over the past year and 2024 future goals on each of the above six topic ESG areas.

Investors, businesses, consumers, and society are driven to understand where and how company resources are deployed to help advance social and environmental progress, while mitigating risks and negative impacts for their stakeholders.

Following the sale of Nielsen Global Connect, Nielsen reassessed its ESG areas of focus to prioritize those they felt would be most meaningful as a solely media-focused company. This report hones in on those areas.

Nielsen has published this type of report previously on a biennial basis, in 2016, 2018 and 2020, with a shorter interim update published for the first time in 2021. Given the rising importance of providing frequent ESG updates on Nielsen’s own strategy, they now plan to produce an ESG report on an annual basis.

In late 2021, Nielsen undertook a reassessment of its existing ESG focus areas to understand its current impacts as a solely media-focused company following the sale of Nielsen Global Connect. As part of the analysis, they worked with an external consultant to identify the universe of ESG issues, impacts, risks and opportunities that may be important to the company and its stakeholders. This process drew on a wide range of public and internal documents, an employee survey, and interviews with 26 internal and external stakeholders.

This is Nielsen’s first full ESG report as a media-focused company and demonstrates their continued commitments to ESG and transparency. Last year’s 2021 Interim Responsibility Update still included information about Nielsen prior to the sale of Nielsen Global Connect since it covered 2020 operations.

The report also includes a new set of 2024 ESG goals that Nielsen will use to drive and measure their progress.

This report is organised around our six main ESG topic areas and includes a narrative overview of each, along with supplemental data and information.

They also provide addenda on the reporting frameworks most relevant to Nielsen: the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Nielsen’s clients and prospective clients increasingly expect information on Nielsen’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, policies and progress as part of the contracting and RFP process. This 2022 ESG report demonstrates Nielsen’s commitment to best serving clients in these categories.