Nielsen Probed Grand Final Fans – Pies Supporters Are “Affluent”, Penrith Fans Love Cruising!

The respective AFL and NRL grand finals were run and won over the weekend with arguably Brisbane the biggest loser, with both the Lions and the Broncos failing to take a trophy northwards.

To coincide with the games, Nielsen Consumer & Media View has released its latest insights into the fans of the four teams who fought grand final glory over the weekend. The data found…

MAGPIE FANS vs LION FANS

MAGPIE FANS

25 per cent of Collingwood fans describe themselves as “affluent” – 25 per cent higher than the national average

31 per cent say they like to wear clothes that are “noticed by others”

25 per cent say “Sex appeal in a car is important to me”, which is 24 per cent higher than the national average

42 per cent say the main way they follow their team is online

37 per cent say they’re “early adopters of tech.”

18 per cent intend to take out health insurance in the next 12 months

27 per cent reckon European cars are better than Japanese cars, which is 23 per cent higher than the national average

24 per cent say they’re more likely to buy products associated with celebrities, which is 37 per cent higher than the national average

LIONS FANS

27 per cent say they’re “at their best in a crowd”, which is 24 per cent more likely than the average population

26 per cent say they’re “the trendsetters amongst their friends”

44 per cent enjoy physical activities, which is 24 per cent higher than average

40 per cent are gamers, which is 30 per cent higher than the national average

26 per cent of Lions fans have attended a classical concert, and 34 per cent have tickled the ivories or strummed a guitar in the past year

Lions are chugging energy drinks with a roaring 22 per cent consuming one in the last seven days, while 34 per cent have visited a nightclub in the last 12 months, which is 30 per cent higher than the national average

23 per cent have had Dominos delivered in the past 12 months, which is 30 per cent higher than the average Aussie

PANTHERS FANS vs BRONCOS FANS

PANTHERS FANS

25 per cent say they want to own a vehicle that’s “aggressive-looking”

18 per cent have donated between $100 and $499 in the last 12 months, which is 21 per cent higher than the national average

21 per cent say they like to “possess or do things that show they have money”, which is 26 per cent more likely than the average Aussie

They are 24 per cent more likely than the average Aussie to take a cruise for their next trip

They are 22 per cent more likely than the average Aussie to choose Emirates for their next overseas trip

BRONCOS FANS

They are 22 per cent more likely than the average Aussie to visit a winery in the next 12 months

They are 22 per cent more likely to do a snow trip for their next holiday

15 per cent have had at least one to five beers at a licensed venue in the past month, which is 22 per cent higher than the national average

Broncos fans are 30 per cent more likely than the average Aussie to buy a hybrid car