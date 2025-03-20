Nibble Edge Becomes Allied Pinnacle’s Digital Agency

Flour and bakery manufacturer, Allied Pinnacle has appointed Nibble Edge as its digital partner to support its digital transformation across its B2B and B2C brands.

Allied Pinnacle is evolving beyond its traditional B2B roots to become a consumer-led business. This transformation requires a fresh approach to digital, leveraging data and technology across all aspects of its business to create an engaging and seamless consumer and customer experience.

Nibble Edge will deliver a broad digital scope across Allied Pinnacle’s portfolio, from digital experience design to content and social strategy. The agency is already making an impact, having developed the digital and social channels for the launch of WISE WHEAT, a naturally high-fibre wheat flour.

Melinda Taylor, head of product and growth at Allied Pinnacle, said: “The way businesses operate, interact, and serve customers is changing rapidly, and we need to embrace those shifts to remain at the forefront of the industry. Digital transformation is a critical part of our strategy. We need to start operating differently to connect our business and supply chain with customers and consumers. The team at Nibble Edge came highly recommended, they have deep industry knowledge and they have a fast paced practical approach to move things forward which suits what we are trying to do.”

Building on its strong track record in the foodservice industry, Nibble Edge brings expertise from working with Unilever Food Solutions, Countrywide, Costco, and Galipo Foods, providing digital innovation and strategy tailored to the unique needs of large-scale food businesses.

Deepika Rodrigo, managing director at Nibble Edge, said: “We are loving working with the Allied Pinnacle team—there’s a fast-paced energy and ambition around digital transformation. Allied Pinnacle works with so many partners, from growers to milling, baking, and production, all the way through to distribution with retailers and foodservice partners. We know how digital experiences, technology and data can significantly unlock efficiencies across their entire supply chain while opening up new opportunities with consumers of baked goods. We’re excited to help make this vision a reality.”

This win comes six months after the merger of creative content agency Edge and digital specialist Nibble Digital. The merged agency has recently won work with Unilever Food Solutions, CBOE and Vinidex. Some of their success has been built off their growing offshore team in Chennai, now expanded with senior staff, which has been instrumental in delivering the agency’s DX, content and creative work fast and efficiently.