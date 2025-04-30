News Corp Cooks Up Mushroom Killer Podcast

News Corp Australia has launched The Mushroom Cook: The Trial, a daily podcast and editorial series that delves into the highly-anticipated trial of Erin Patterson, taking place in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Led by the Herald Sun’s investigative news team and spearheaded by journalist Brooke Grebert-Craig, court reporter Laura Placella and Gold Walkley-winning reporter Anthony Dowsley, The Mushroom Cook: The Trial takes audiences inside the courtroom delivering the

latest developments and insights as the trial unfolds.

Patterson faces charges stemming from a family lunch at her rural Victoria home that turned deadly in 2023. She has entered a not guilty plea to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Herald Sun editor Sam Weir said the podcast will provide listeners with a front-row seat to one of the most anticipated trials in Australian legal history. “The Mushroom Cook: The Trial will keep listeners up-to-date with the latest from inside the courtroom as Erin Patterson faces trial for the murders and attempted murder of four family members,” he said.

“The Herald Sun has positioned itself as the place to come for the latest in the case that has gripped the nation and the world. Our team of journalists will bring listeners the latest from inside the courtroom each day”.

Daily podcast episodes will be available to download for free, while the series will be supported by comprehensive daily editorial coverage, including interactive digital features and videos exclusively for subscribers of the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, and The Advertiser.

To listen to the podcast and for more information on the case, go to website addressed @themushroomcook.com.au