News Australia Unveils Plans For The National Bush Summit To Address The Mounting Challenges Facing Rural Areas

News Australia has unveiled plans for its flagship advocacy initiative, the National Bush Summit, this year focusing on bridging the urban-rural divide and tackling the problems holding back country areas.

The event, supported by National presenting partner Hancock Prospecting and S Kidman, continues to serve as the premier national forum bringing together Australia’s most influential decision makers and local leaders to address the mounting challenges facing rural areas.

The upcoming summit will examine the impact of policymaking on regional Australia and explore solutions to reduce burdens facing rural households and businesses. It will also investigate both the impact of and responses to natural disasters in regional Australia, from devastating droughts to catastrophic floods. Critical issues to be addressed include the energy policy, red and green tape, cost of living, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, taxation, trade and education.

The event will start on Wednesday August 20 in Broome, Western Australia. It will then travel to Mount Gambier (SA), Toowoomba (QLD), Wagga Wagga (NSW) and Ballarat (VIC) where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will deliver his keynote address. The summit will conclude in Darwin (NT) on Monday September 1.

“The Bush Summit continues to be a catalyst for action and has delivered tangible solutions to the unique challenges faced by the regions of Australia,” said Micheal Miller, News Corp Australasia executive chairman.

“Together with Hancock Prospecting and S Kidman and our partners we are able to amplify rural voices, celebrate bush life, and drive meaningful change. This enduring initiative underscores News’ unwavering commitment to ensuring regional Australia’s stories are heard.”

“Regional Australia is the engine room of our nation—but businesses are failing in record numbers,” said Adam Giles, S Kidman CEO. “These are not just numbers, but real people, mums and dads and families, many of whom had been operating successfully in our country for decades. There is also a growing divide between government and regional areas and this needs to be addressed.

“Our executive chair, Mrs Rinehart’s 2025 Bush Summit opening address will be titled, ‘20/20 vision, or vision blurred by ideology’. She will be addressing the need to tackle issues important to the bush and to Australia’s future, not with ideologies or blurred vision, but with much needed truth, facts and rationale, 20/20 vision!”

The 2025 National Bush Summit will be supported by a comprehensive editorial campaign across News’ leading mastheads, including The Australian, Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, The Advertiser, NT News, The Toowoomba Chronicle, The Weekly Times, and AgJournal.

In addition, all live events will be broadcast on Sky News Australia.