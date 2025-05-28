New Pentagon Ad Pledges To Torpedo ‘Gender Confusion’ & Climate Change ‘Worship’

The Pentagon has released a film promising Americans that the US military will end wars, while taking aim at culture wars, including DEI and climate change.

The spot, which launched on social media channels during Memorial Weekend, features US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth taking aim culture war favourites, while hailing the efforts of US military troops.

Called ‘Peace Through Strength’, the creative looks like a Michael Bay-styled high school project after a few too many reefers, with cheesy, dramatic background music and clunky editing of American troops blowing stuff up.

“No more distraction, no more electric tanks, no more gender confusion, no more climate change worship. We are laser-focused on our mission of warfighting,” the defense secretary, a former Fox News TV host, declared months after sharing classified Pentagon information about attacks in Yemen to family and friends.

The video prominently features Trump, a Vietnam war dodger, who said: “Through our power and might, we will lead the world to peace. Our friends will respect us. Our enemies will fear us, and the whole world will admire the unrivalled greatness of the United States military.

“We will replenish the pride of our armed forces, end the recruitment crisis.”

Trump’s promise to lead the world top peace has not transpired since he took office in January. He had promised to end the war in Ukraine and Gaza within days, but has since watched on as Russia and Israel have escalated their respective offensives and subsequent casualty counts.

The president’s attack on diversity, equity and inclusion policies also appears to contradict US military efforts to recruit troops from America’s large African American and Latino populations.

It’s unclear whether there was any agency support with the film.