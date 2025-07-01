New Balance Steps Up To The Crease: Big Bash Leagues Unveil New Kit Partnership

The Big Bash Leagues and New Balance are coming together this summer to deliver bold new playing kits for men’s and women’s T20 players.

The new playing kits for all eight Big Bash clubs will be unveiled in October and fans can also get amongst the excitement with an all-new range of training and supporter gear.

Crafted for performance and styled for presence, the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women’s Big Bash League kits will reflect a commitment to creating positive change in communities through sport.

The partnership will tie together two brands synonymous with carving their own path and ensure the world’s leading T20 players are empowered to express themselves in new and exciting ways while turning heads on and off the field.

The new playing kits will be worn for the first time on Sunday, November 9 when the Weber WBBL|11 season officially begins.

New Balance will be emblazoned on a BBL playing kit for the first time on Sunday, December 14 when the Perth Scorchers host Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium in a blockbuster opening fixture.

A grand final rematch will also take place in the opening week of KFC BBL|15 when the reigning Champion Hobart Hurricanes host the Sydney Thunder on December 16 at Ninja Stadium.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with New Balance for at least the next five Big Bash seasons.

“Like the Big Bash Leagues, New Balance does things differently, and we’re excited to see our clubs take things to the next level in new playing kits.

“Player connection and fan experience is at the heart of the Big Bash and our partnership with New Balance will play a key role in driving the next chapter of the league’s exciting story.”

New Balance Australia Regional General Manager, Dean Howard said: “At New Balance, our job is to aid athletes in their pursuit of excellence, whether that means helping professional athletes win medals, or propelling the community to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

“The Big Bash provides a platform for New Balance to play at the intersection of sporting culture whilst bringing an elevated, global brand experience to the sport.

“In close partnership with Belgravia Apparel, we are proud to partner with the Big Bash and look forward to seeing the partnership come to life for fans and players alike over the next five years.”