TV Ratings (26/5/24): Network 10 Scores Ratings Hit In A-League Grand Final Thriller

More than one million Aussies tuned in to watch the Central Coast Mariners beat Melbourne Victory 3-1 on Saturday night. Meanwhile Seven’s launch of Dream House also rated well.

Lead image: There were plenty of fireworks during the A-League decider at Gosford on Saturday.

Network 10’s coverage of the A-League Grand Final – played in front of a sell out 21,000-plus crowd on a chilly Gosford on Saturday night – secured a strong total TV audience across its linear TV channels and the BVOD 10Play.

The 1.2 million total TV audience was the largest that Paramount has recorded since acquiring full broadcasting rights of the A League in 2021.

The audience was also 12 per cent higher than last year’s decider, which was also won by the Mariners. B&T was invited to attend the game by Paramount.

On Sunday, the launch of Seven’s Dream Home attracted 2.25 million viewers, with 950,000 sticking around throughout the whole show. Nine’s prime time show Travel Guides had an average audience of 1.1 million and a total TV reach of 2.15 million.

MasterChef Australia, also in the prime time slot, attracted a total TV audience of 1.14 million and an average audience of 614,000.

Check out the Top 20 overnight programs from Sunday night, and a wrap up of last weeks’ commercial TV ratings below.