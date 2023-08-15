Network 10 Reveals Date For Neighbours Return

Network 10 has revealed that the hit Aussie soap opera Neighbours will be returning to its screens on September 18 At 4:30pm On 10 And 10 Play and 6:30pm On 10 Peach.

In a release Network 10 said, “a lot can happen in two years, and although some things remain the same, there have been some surprising changes on Ramsay Street”.

Network 10 also revealed a new trailer for the episode in which it promises “the wedding of the year… with a jaw-dropping twist! ”

Mischa Barton and Guy Pearce will be joining much-loved familiar faces, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Stefan Dennis, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Georgie Stone, Tim Kano, Lucinda Cowden, and Lucinda Armstrong Hall, alongside new kids on the block, Shiv Palekar, Sara West, Naomi Rukavina and Xavier Molyneux.

Nine months ago it was revealed that the much-loved residents of Ramsay Street would be returning home to Network 10 in 2023 after Fremantle, the producers of Neighbours, secured Amazon Freevee and Prime Video as their international partners.

Network 10, the home of Neighbours for over three decades, will retain first-run broadcast rights in Australia. UK and U.S. audiences can view the series free of charge on Amazon Freevee.

The revitalized series will also be available ad-free on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand seven days following the free-to-air viewing of the new series, and exclusively on Prime Video in Canada.

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer, of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Neighbours back home to Network 10, and while we loved the finale earlier this year and appreciated the incredible support from the cast, crew and fans, we continued to hold a small glimmer of hope that one day it would be possible to resume the series.

“We are grateful for the tenacity and determination displayed by Fremantle in securing a new production partner so our association could continue.

“A much-loved stalwart of our program schedule for over 35 years, we can’t wait to bring back the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to Australian audiences which will also add a fantastic boost to the Victorian and wider production community.”