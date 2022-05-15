National Indigenous Television (NITV) Will Now Broadcast To 12 Markets

National Indigenous Television (NITV) will move from broadcasting one signal nationally to begin broadcasting to 12 markets from tomorrow, Tuesday 17 May.

The move to a 12 market split transmission – across the five metros and seven regional markets – will support NITV in delivering more targeted programming, including news, sport and weather, tailored for its audiences across the country, as well as introducing the capability for NITV to broadcast live events simultaneously to all five time zones.

This latest development for NITV, the national channel dedicated to First Nations stories and perspectives and part of the SBS network, also presents new and unique opportunities for brands to connect with these audiences, not previously available in the Australian television landscape.

Tanya Denning-Orman (main photo), Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Director Indigenous Content at SBS, has been with NITV since it was first established as a satellite and cable channel in 2007 before it became available free-to-air to all Australians as part of SBS in 2012, said that this marks another milestone in the channel’s continued growth and evolution.

“NITV continues to grow and strengthen as a channel delivering powerful, entertaining, and important programming providing a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and a place for our stories to be shared, explored and celebrated.

“Launching a 12-market signal and being able to explore more targeted opportunities for audiences and brands, comes at a time when we’re investing more in First Nations content across our platforms than ever before, and reaching more Australians with our unique storytelling and Black perspectives across the wider SBS network.

“Now, from Noongar Country in the west, Wiradjuri in the east, Yolngu in the north, and everything in between and all around, it’s exciting to continue improving the services we provide for our diverse audiences, whatever part of the country they’re tuning in from,” Denning-Orman said.

This follows the launch of Beyond 3% by NITV and SBS Media in March last year – an initiative creating greater understanding of the role and value of First Nations media and increasing awareness of the benefits of investment by media agencies and brands, with a number coming on board and committing to increase their spend with Indigenous media platforms.

Anna Dancey (main photo), a Gamilaroi woman and NITV’s National Sales Manager, said the initiative has seen interest and investment in NITV increase over the last 12 months, which supports NITV in investing more in content for its audiences, in partnership with the Indigenous production sector.

Dancey said: “With Beyond 3%, we are asking the sector to rethink their media spend and commit to increasing investment in Indigenous platforms like NITV.

“It’s about much more than the ability to engage hard to reach audiences – investment has a direct impact in communities, and in an Australian media landscape that reflects the strength of First Nations peoples, cultures, and history.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response and interest from agencies and brands wanting to learn more and who have committed to investing more, recognising the opportunities and benefits on offer. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead and the progress that we can continue to make as NITV continues to grow.”

Across the remainder of this year, NITV will premiere more of the distinctive programming that sets it apart including Off Country, a candid documentary series that follows seven Indigenous students as they leave home to board at one of Australia’s most elite schools.

The always entertaining Going Places with Ernie Dingo when it returns for a fifth season later this year; and NITV and SBS’s first co-commissioned drama series, True Colours, a murder mystery in both the First Nations language of Arrernte and in English.

The iconic annual Koori Knockout rugby league tournament will also celebrate its 50th anniversary and NITV’s fan favourite sports panel shows dedicated to the Indigenous perspective, Yokayi Footy for AFL fans and Over the Black Dot for NRL followers, will continue entertaining audiences throughout the footy seasons.

NITV news and current affairs continue to explore the issues that matter with an Indigenous lens, including through flagship programs the award-winning Living Black presented by Karla Grant, and The Point hosted by John-Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs.