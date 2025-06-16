MYOB Celebrates Unity & Trust In ‘We All Agree On MYOB’ EOFY Campaign

MYOB, provider of business software solutions for small and mid-sized enterprises, has launched a bold, insight-driven campaign ahead of End of Financial Year (EOFY). ‘We All Agree on MYOB’ celebrates unity among competitors, who can all agree on one thing: MYOB is the go-to solution for managing tax time.

Spearheaded by MYOB’s in-house creative team in collaboration with Guilty Productions, director Tony Rogers and photographer Christoper Tovo, the work breaks away from industry norms in EOFY marketing. While healthy competition is important among small businesses, ‘We All Agree on MYOB’ highlights MYOB’s two consecutive Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers awards, underscoring MYOB’s reputation as Australia’s most trusted business management software, recommended by more than 2,500 SMEs.

Gab McKenzie, general manager of brand and marketing at MYOB, said the fully integrated, full-funnel campaign is a high impact showcase of what’s possible when in-house creative agencies work strategically alongside agency partners.

“This campaign stands out for its cultural relevance, strategic precision and fearless creativity, made possible by the collaborative efforts of our exceptional in-house and agency teams, alongside acquisition marketing,” she said.

“No one small business is the same, but there’s one thing they can all agree on: when it comes to managing tax, MYOB is the trusted choice. We wanted to create a campaign that reflects this insight in a way that is bold, humorous, and distinctly MYOB.

“By leveraging real peer endorsements from thousands of customers, we’re highlighting why MYOB does more than deliver software. We empower business confidence to help them start, survive and succeed.”

“2025 has been a huge year of raising the bar at MYOB. Following a major product launch for Solo by MYOB and a full refresh of our brand identity, we knew we had to step out this End of Financial Year with work to honour this momentum,” said Kyle Tickell, creative lead at MYOB.

“To focus on tension between feuding small businesses in an amusing way made complete sense from the moment the idea hit the table. I think we’ll be saying ‘soysages’ for a while.”

The campaign supported by iProspect, Dentsu Strategy and digital marketing agency Sparro, is now live, spanning TV streaming (BVOD/SVOD), out-of-home, radio, digital, and search marketing.

Credits: