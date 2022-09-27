Mr Wynstan Is Back And Horrifically Sunburnt In New Campaign Via Paper Moose

Iconic redhead and sun-sensitive Mr Wynstan has returned for another live-action campaign showcasing the simple but effective touches that can keep homes cool this summer.

Australians are gearing up for a festive season where the whole family can come together. But for the sun-sensitive, the hot summer can be an unwelcome guest.

The campaign takes us inside Mr Wynstan’s home as he prepares to receive his whole family for Christmas lunch on the patio. Throughout the intimate tour, we see how Wynstan’s range delivers respite and keeps homes cool in the blazing Aussie sun.

Pete Saladino, senior creative at Paper Moose, said: “We wanted to show that it pays to be the host with the most and ensure the family is cool and comfortable in the summer heat.

“You can’t pick up a made-to-measure Wynstan product on Christmas eve. So we like to encourage our customers to get in early, ensuring they can leave a lasting impression on their guests… and not a touch of crimson!”

A stalwart of Australian radio for decades, this is the second live action campaign by Paper Moose for Wynstan in as many years.

The new campaign is live now on free-to-air TV, BVOD and online.

Client: Wynstan

Head of Product and Marketing: Amelia Taylor

Agency: Paper Moose

