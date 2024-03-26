More Australians Concerned About Nuclear War Than Climate Change
Edelman’s latest trust barometer shows Aussies are increasingly distrusting of institutions such as the government and media.
Australians have become increasingly sceptical about institutions to manage innovation and emerging technologies. Edelman’s 24th Trust Barometer revealed that no single institution (media, government, NGO representatives and business) has reached trusted territory.
Aussies are the second most likely (only behind the US) to say innovation is being poorly managed and that society is changing too quickly and happening in ways that will not benefit ‘people like me’ (73 per cent).
The report recommended that the government and business leaders move quickly to shape public sentiment on emerging technologies if they are to prevent the country’s confidence from further diminishing.
“Currently, many Australians feel that innovation is being mismanaged and tech is leaving them behind, which is in turn exacerbating divisions already prevalent in our society,” Edelman Australia chief executive Tom Robinson said.
“This year’s Trust Barometer has shown that, to build trust in our institutions and their leaders in Australia, we need to work together in partnership, and be open to new, transparent models of communication. Australians want a forum to raise their concerns. They want information about new technologies and innovations which is balanced and which addresses those concerns in a real way.”
Australians regard the government and media as ‘unethical institutions’, but less so than other western, global markets.
The government and media are more trusted in most of the Asia-Pacific region. Australians perceive the government as 39 points less competent than business.
Six in ten Australians worry that the government, business leaders and journalists are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or exaggerations.
Australia is aligned with global markets in trusting scientists (71 per cent) and our peers (73 per cent) to tell the truth about new innovations and technologies more than CEOs, NGO representatives, government leaders or journalists.
Of the four institutions, only business is not distrusted to integrate innovation into society (53 per cent).
This year Australian’s societal fears are on par with economic concerns with 70 per cent worried about inflation, 78 per cent worried about hackers, 66 per cent about nuclear war, 63 per cent about climate change and 56 per cent about an information war.
“Australia remains an outlier in the Asia Pacific region in terms of entrenched scepticism and an ongoing dispersion of authority. Personal economic fears remain amidst the cost of living crisis but we’re witnessing a shift in societal fears,” Robinson added.
“No longer are they dominated by energy and food shortages but instead by the increasing threat of hackers and, by extension, cyber security. Business, rather than government, carries the greatest burden of responsibility based on the levels of trust we hold. We found that many Australians believe government regulators lack adequate understanding of emerging technologies to effectively regulate them.”
AI and gene-based medicine are at a crossroads with more Australians rejecting the growing use of these innovations, than embracing them (53 per cent against versus 15 per cent for AI, and 35 per cent against versus 20 per cent for gene-based medicine).
Green energy has garnered more support, with 44 per cent embracing it, although Australia is once again less positive than our APAC neighbours about this technology.
Australia and China are equally sceptical of government competence in understanding emerging technology enough to regulate it, tied as the fifth most cynical country (64 per cent) and trailing only Thailand, the UK, India and Italy.
Australia is also second in the global cohort in terms of the greatest difference in rejection of innovation between those whose political leanings are right versus left, with far greater rejection on the right (37 per cent across the four innovations) than on the left (14 per cent).
Please login with linkedin to commentEdelman Australia Edelman Trust Barometer Tom Robinson
Latest News
Maree McDonough: If You Have The Will, You Can Learn The Skill
B&T chats with Maree McDonough about her career from Leo Burnett in the 80s to running her own training consultancy.
Australian Idol Turns Black, White & Blue As Cronulla Sharks Back Winner
Rooty Hill RSL might have been ablaze with all the glitz and glamour of the Australian Idol Grand Final, but Sharks at Kareela was decked out in full black, white, and blue for the top three contestants, Sutherland Shire local and dire-hard Cronulla Sharks supporter Dylan Wright. The Shire-based golf club, which a few years […]
Coles 360 Launches New Measurement Solution For Total View Of Campaign Performance
Coles 360 has launched a new measurement solution, Coles 360Impact, designed to provide a 360-degree view of campaign performance. Coles 360Impact is powered by Circana, which supports some of the most sophisticated Retail Media Networks worldwide. Circana APAC head of analytics, insights, and media Alistair Leathwood said Circana has worked with Coles 360 to create […]
Adobe & Accenture Co-Developing Generative AI Marketing Solutions
Through a strategic expansion of its relationship of more than 20 years, Accenture has been selected by Adobe to co-develop industry-specific solutions using Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative, generative AI models. These solutions will help organisations create personalised content at scale and accelerate the transformation of their content supply chains. Accenture will integrate Adobe […]
All The Photos From IMAA’s Perth Networking Event
In Perth late last week, 50 WA independent media agencies and local media vendors attended the IMAA’s annual independent networking event, which was hosted at the Reveley Bar in Perth. The event was created to bring together independent media agencies owners and their staff with the IMAA and our media partners to discuss ways the […]
Dentsu Study Reveals That 75% Of Aussies Are Concerned About Cybercrime & Data Leaks
Cybercrime and data leaks concern 75 per cent of Australians, as notions towards company access to personal data shifts. Data value exchange between businesses and consumers is reportedly shifting in favour of the consumer, revealed by Dentsu Data Consciousness Project, a research report examining how Australians feel about businesses accessing and leveraging their data. The […]
Captain Feathersword In His Element As Royal Caribbean Announces Wiggles Sailings
Two iconic family brands, Royal Caribbean and The Wiggles, are coming together to create the ultimate family holiday in Australia. In the summer of 2025-2026, Wiggles fans and adventurers alike can set their sights on making memories with the popular cast of Wiggly Friends on exclusive Wiggles Sailings that feature special experiences for the whole […]
Singo & Gordon In The Money Following HUGE Property Sales
Advertising Legend John Singleton has sold his former Paddington head office for a whopping $30 Million. Ben Vaughn of Ray White Commercial confirmed the deal last week, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that the final price was “north of $30 million”. The 1452 square metre property is notorious in the ad world, with Singleton opening […]
Mahlab Expands To Singapore & Announces Appointment Of Former OMG Lead
Mahlab, the Sydney-headquartered business communications agency, has opened its first Southeast Asia office in Singapore. Gus Wick (lead image), formerly from Omnicom Group, has been appointed in the newly-created role of business director, ASEAN. Operating from Mahlab’s new Singapore office, Gus will play a leading role in business development across the region. Mahlab already delivers […]
Slew Of New Hires At Cartelux
Software company, Cartelux has announced the strategic hiring of Kae Hum as global head of enterprise sales and Carla McAloon as head of people/talent. In a move to reinforce its leadership in the global digital advertising landscape, Cartelux has expanded its team with the strategic hiring of Kae Hum and Carla McAloon. Kae Hum joins […]
Ash Barty & Sam Kerr Named Australia’s Most Popular Sports Personalities
Retired Australian tennis star Ash Barty (R) and Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr (L) have been named Australia’s most popular sports personalities in the Australian Talent Index’s 2024 Top Talent Report. Barty retains her number one spot on the list, having taken prime position in the inaugural 2022 index, while Kerr moves up seven positions from […]
Little Moons Serve Up Out Of The World New Range Via History Will Be Kind & The Park
Following rapid growth since launching in Australia 18 months ago, mochi ice-cream brand Little Moons has celebrated the arrival of its new sorbet range, Refreshos, serving up mochi bites from an Ice Cream Shop and Little Van From Another World on Saturday at Sydney’s Circular Quay. Supercharging the launch of the new Refreshos flavour, Pineapple […]
UnLtd’s Big Clash Results Revealed As Summer Of Industry Cricket Comes To A Close
The summer of industry cricket has wrapped up with UnLtd’s Big Clash cricket matches completed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Lead image: Big Clash 2024 SYD – Exhibition Match Teams Agency teams were most successful in the 2024 tour, securing four wins across the states, closely followed by Media Owners with three wins and […]
JCDecaux New Zealand Enhances Client Focus With Redefined Sales Team
Out-of-home media company JCDecaux New Zealand has redefined its sales team to further strengthen its ability to serve ever-changing market demands. Lead image: Kavish Patel, Steph Tucker, Tash Judson “As we navigate the evolving media landscape, we’ve made some impactful changes to our structure and some exciting new appointments to align our business with key […]
Forcing Facebook To Pay For Journalism Won’t Solve Structural Challenges – They Can And Will Walk Away
B&T's Arvind Hickman donned his tin hat and hid behind the desk after pressing publish on this one!
Maurice Blackburn Opens Pitches For Media Account
Maurice Blackburn media account up for pitch. Surely this one has to be less contentious than Shell Energy?
Alone Australia: The Smelliest Show On TV Has Released A Cologne
Only B&T staffers walking up the stairs when the office lift is broken smell worse than the Alone Australia cast.
TV Ratings: “He’s Fitting In Seamlessly” – Rob Irwin Wins Fan’s But I’m A Celeb Misses Out On Top Spot
Nation's nans gathering round the box for a look at Rob Irwin do the numbers for Nine.
Wayside Chapel Joins Forces With We Are Social To Combat Loneliness Epidemic With Social60
New research reveals over 70% of Australians get less than one hour of in-person social interaction daily, reinforcing a commission from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring loneliness to be a pressing global health threat.
Uber Advertising Nabs Yahoo’s Julia Edwards & Amazon’s Shalyce McLean
B&T understands that free Uber Eats deliveries was not the main draw for the pair, though it certainly helped.
“Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Barbecued” – Is This The Pettiest Billboard Ad EVER?
For what it's worth, B&T would come crawling back to any previous lover for the chance at some Korean BBQ.
Greg ‘Sparrow’ Grahams’s SXSW Austin Wrap!
Lamenting that you didn't make the cut for your agency's trip to Texas? Find out everything you missed here.
Urban List Appoints New Leadership Team
B&T extends our sympathies to the Urban List team having to hear 12(!) fun facts about their new colleagues.
“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral
Here's a look at some powerful global work following World Down Syndrome Day last week.
Fast 10: Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw On Mohair Suits & Not Running A Self-Serving Agency
Is it hard being devilishly handsome and running a successful agency? B&T finds out here.
“F1 Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix
Is F1's soaring popularity because it's the perfect sport to have on in the background while you watch TikToks?
New Boomtown Campaign Reveals 5 Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising
B&T reckons the sixth reason is the over-indexing of large fruit, veg, animals & household objects.
Vistar Media ‘Reimagines’ Its DSP & Global Rebrand
B&T doubling down on efficiency here with a rebrand and product update story in one.
Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters Promising Brands Greater Reach
It's the perfect way to build meaningful connections with your audience, AR-powered dog ears & flower garlands.
OPINION: 6 Reasons Every Agency Should Pitch on Shell
Tired of scrabbling around for chump change & trying to do the right thing? Just pitch for the Shell Energy account!
The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers ‘Concerned’ With The Current Economic Climate
The remaining 20% are going hell-for-leather with discretionary spending & seriously considering a sub-prime mortgage.
JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
JCDecaux launches fancy new signage. B&T eagerly awaits return of scaffolding as economic crisis tightens.
McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
B&T had hoped that Paramount would sign up Colt or Heckler & Koch to really spice up inter-cast competitions.
Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
Zitcha team "excited" for constant reminders of why the Springboks are so much better than our rugby team.
Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
Murmur and marketing mix modelling set to become new "she sells seashells..." following this partnership.
GroupM Nexus CEO Ryan Menezes: ‘We Talk About Tech, Data & AI But We’re Still A People Business’
B&T was asking Menezes the important questions: red or white? And arancini balls or awkward-to-eat lamb kofta?