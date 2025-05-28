CampaignsNewsletter

Monday.com Says You’ll Love To Use It In New Brand Campaign

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Workflow management platform Monday.com has launched a new brand campaign in Australia.

The campaign celebrates the love-at-first-sight effect that monday.com has on customers, ultimately becoming a vital tool in their nine-to-five grind. Creative assets feature various dashboards alongside statements highlighting why people love using monday.com for their work, plus its signature fuzzy purple llama.

The OOH component appears in major commute hubs in Sydney and Melbourne, including trams, train stations, buses, airports, and office screens, showcasing how monday.com can be used.

The campaign also includes a lighthearted commercial set in an office, where employees are introduced to monday.com. An adorable llama appears in the office, set to a playful cover of Rihanna and Calvin Harris’ “We Found Love,” serenading the team and setting a whimsical tone.

As the office workers begin using the platform, their enthusiasm gradually grows, mirroring a love at first sight experience. The ad captures how quickly users can be enamoured with monday.com, which soon becomes an indispensable part of their work. The commercial highlights that when a product truly meets customer needs, falling in love with it comes naturally.

“This campaign is a celebration of the love our customers have for monday.com, and now it’s Australia’s turn. Aussies are known for cutting through the noise and valuing tools that just work. We’re excited to show how monday.com makes work more manageable and enjoyable, no matter your position or where you’re logging in from,” said Stephanie Perez-Israel, regional marketing lead APJ at monday.com.

“We focus on the evolving role of emotion in B2B marketing and speak to how work actually feels. We’ve created something that feels genuine by grounding our creativity in everyday work moments.”

“With this campaign, we set out to break the conventions of category marketing—and prove that SaaS doesn’t have to be beige,” said Robbie Ferrara, Global Creative Director at monday.com. “By leaning into relatable moments, we’re spotlighting the joy and energy monday.com brings to everyday work, and the real impact our platform has on collaboration and productivity.”

Related posts:

  1. Chemist Warehouse Employs Snapchat’s New First Ads Format To Spruik ‘Mayhem’ Sale
  2. China’s Most-Awarded Digital Agency Is Now Open For Business In Australia
  3. Posca Hydrate Sends Aussies On Billboard Hunt In New Campaign
  4. Inside NGEN: TikTok Made Me Buy It – And I Should’ve Known Better
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Coles Chief Customer Officer Amanda McVay To Depart
Curtin University Appoints S4 Capital’s Monks To Boost Digital Experiences
New Pentagon Ad Pledges To Torpedo ‘Gender Confusion’ & Climate Change ‘Worship’
Commercial Broadcasters Slash $67 Million From Aussie Sport As Local Content Soars
Register Lost your password?