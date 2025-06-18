Monday.com Has Found It’s New CMO In Harris Beber

Software company monday.com has announced Harris Beber as its new chief marketing officer, effective July 3, 2025.

Beber brings over two decades of marketing leadership from some of the world’s most innovative companies. Most recently, he led global marketing for Google Workspace, helping launch, monetize, and drive adoption of AI innovations across the full product suite. Prior to that, he was CMO at Waze, where he scaled global marketing efforts and helped lead the integration across Google’s Geo portfolio, and at Vimeo, where, as CMO, he played a key role in taking the company public, tripling its user base, and growing revenue by 400 percent. He also served as CMO of The Nature’s Bounty Co. and held senior marketing roles at Amazon and Shutterfly.

Based in monday.com’s New York office, Beber will report to co-founders and co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman. He will lead the global marketing organisation, overseeing all facets of the company’s marketing strategy—including brand, performance, demand generation, communications, and beyond.

Beber joins as monday.com continues to evolve its marketing approach, moving beyond traditional B2B marketing to embrace more creative, human-centred storytelling.

“I’m thrilled to join monday.com at such an exciting point in its journey,” said Beber. “I’ve long admired the company, its mission to make work more collaborative and efficient, and its unique marketing approach. I look forward to working with the incredible team to contribute meaningfully to this next phase of growth.”

“Throughout his career, Harris has demonstrated a deep customer focus, a passion for data, and a unique ability to scale marketing efforts across both self-serve and enterprise audiences,” said Mann. “His strategic mindset and relentless drive for impact will be instrumental as we continue to scale our offering and enter new markets. We’re excited for the energy, insight, and execution he will bring to monday.com’s next chapter.”