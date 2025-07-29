Monash University Unveils Campaign Dedicated To Shaping A Better Future

Monash University has launched the latest iteration of its ‘Change It’ brand platform, ‘Momentum Now’. Developed in collaboration with creative partner VML and media partner Wavemaker through its integrated WPP Team IMPACT model, this campaign showcases Monash’s history of progress and the capacity and momentum it has to continue creating the change the world needs.
Whether through study, work, support, or research, Monash is inviting everyone to join a movement dedicated to shaping a better future.
Highlighting the University’s commitment to creating transformative change since opening in 1958, the campaign underscores that every second marks change, through Monash’s globally recognised academic and research strengths that empower students, researchers, and communities to take impactful action.
Addressing the urgent realities of global challenges, the campaign promotes radical optimism about the possibilities ahead and solidifies Monash’s position as a global leader in change-making and one of the world’s most prestigious tertiary institutions.
“The challenges facing our world demand bold action and innovative thinking, and Monash is distinctively positioned to lead this change,” said Fabian Marrone, Monash University chief marketing, admissions and communications officer and vice-president. “‘Momentum Now’ is a signal of hope—reminding us that every moment presents an opportunity to act, study, support, work, and research for the future we want.”
The heart of the campaign is a three-minute hero film highlighting Monash’s research, world-class, deep collaborations and its vibrant global network of interconnected campuses. Distributed across cinema, subscription video on demand (SVOD), broadcast video on demand (BVOD) and social media platforms, ‘Momentum Now’ also includes a suite of edits for social and, high impact out-of-home (OOH) advertising at Victorian locations, and a rollout across Monash’s Australian and international campuses.
“This campaign is the next chapter of Monash University’s longstanding ‘Change It’ creative platform. Our ambition for this campaign was to shine a light on Monash’s relentless drive to make tangible change in the world,” said Richard Williams, VML Melbourne and Sydney group executive creative director.
“This campaign is a reset moment. A moment to start looking forward with hope, and not trepidation because with Monash’s research programmes, educational excellence and transformative student experience, we have the momentum to continue to make the change the world needs. This is the invitation the rest of the world needs to join us.”
“’Momentum Now’ leans into the power of radical optimism: facing the truth of the world’s challenges and finding the courage to act. Monash’s enduring commitment to change is shaping the future we want to create, and we’re honoured to continue our partnership through this campaign,” commented Vanessa Tout, VML managing partner.
CREDITS:
Monash University
Fabian Marrone – Chief Marketing, Admissions and Communications Officer and Vice-President
Caroline Knowles – Director, Global Marketing
Joanne Yoon – Senior Manager, Global Campaigns
Nikki Verdan – Marketing Manager, Global Campaigns
Kavi Balasubramaniam – Senior Marketing Coordinator
VML
Rich Williams – Executive Creative Director
James Wills – Creative Director
Robyn Bergmann – Creative Director
Charles Dejean – Copywriter
Andrew Bao – Art Director
Clancy Walsh – Strategy Director
Rachel Rider – Executive Producer
Mel Herbert – Lead Producer
Sarah Jane Sands – Senior Producer
Aleksander Janev – Lead Motion Art Director
Sarah Bailey – Managing Director
Vanessa Tout – Managing Partner
Jennifer Moffatt – Account Director
Millie Stonnill – Account Executive
Finch
Toby Pike – Director
Corey Esse – Executive Producer
Jed Simkins – Director Unit 2
Jackie Adler – Producer
Justine Pitcher – Production Manager
Sophie Johnston – Production Coordinator
Nick Simkins – Executive Producer
Sound Design: Rumble
Postproduction: Heckler
Wavemaker
Daniel Isaac – Managing Director
Gabriela Stewart – Client Managing Partner
U-Shern Teoh – Implementation & Activation Associate Director – Performance
Nazal Mohammed Nazar – Implementation & Activation Group Director