MiQ Takes To The Road With ‘Beyond The Screen’ Masterclass Series

MiQ is stepping into the spotlight with its own event series, hosting Beyond the Screen: MiQ Masterclass Series across Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

The sessions, designed to unveil major developments and strengthen MiQ’s leadership in the Advanced TV (ATV) space, mark a strategic shift for the company.

“In previous years, we typically supported various events as a sponsor rather than hosting one of our own,” said Belinda Cooper, Sales and Marketing Lead at MiQ.

“However, 2025 marks a significant year for MiQ, with major developments across our team and data partnerships. To share these exciting updates, we decided to collaborate with B&T — long-time hosts of the successful breakfast series — to showcase how these new partnerships strengthen our leadership in the ATV space.”

Express your interest in joining the MiQ Masterclass series now!

The breakfast events will bring together a panel of global and local experts to discuss how MiQ is revolutionising the ATV space, with a focus on innovation, AI, and data science.

Speakers include!

Fiona Roberts — Managing Director, ANZ, MiQ

Chris Freel — Chief Revenue Officer, ANZ, MiQ

Lisa Overall — Managing Director, Creatalytics

Moe Chunghtai — Global Head of Advanced TV, MiQ

Cooper said the goal is for attendees to leave with fresh inspiration. “We hope attendees walk away inspired by the changes we’re driving in the ATV space and consider how these innovations could enhance their current screen strategies,” she said.

“At MiQ, we’re continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible through AI and data science, and we look forward to continuing the conversation with leaders across the media industry”.

A key highlight of the Masterclass Series will be the unveiling of two major data partnerships, which Cooper describes as “truly game-changing.”

“We recently announced our partnership with Creatalytics — that news is now public,” she said. “The other two partnerships will be revealed during these sessions.”

The collaboration with Creatalytics marks a significant evolution for MiQ, expanding its programmatic TV expertise into the creative space and unlocking new possibilities for campaign effectiveness.

As video consumption continues to surge, marketers face mounting pressure to deliver results across an increasingly fragmented media landscape. Each platform comes with unique viewer behaviours and expectations. Yet, due to high production costs and long lead times, many brands default to using a single video creative across all environments — leading to missed opportunities, wasted spend, and diminished impact.

To solve this, Creatalytics has developed a proprietary tool that evaluates how well creative assets align with the nuances of each media channel. Using a framework grounded in platform best practices and marketing science, the tool gives marketers a clear, data-backed understanding of how their content is likely to perform across different screens.

The partnership with Creatalytics builds on the momentum of MiQ’s recent launch of an industry-first electoral targeting programmatic solution, which allows political advertisers and brands to reach voters by specific electorates. This solution enables highly targeted messaging based on viewers’ TV consumption habits — from national or local news audiences to bilingual households or viewers of specific debates and stories.

Beyond the Screen kicks off in Brisbane on May 29, before heading to Sydney on June 4 and Melbourne on June 5. Express your interest now!