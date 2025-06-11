Metcash Nets Mark Lollback To Head Up Retail Media

Metcash has announced the appointment of Mark Lollback to head up retail media, leading the rollout of the company’s newly established LocalEyes Retail Media Network.

Mark brings over three decades of global marketing and executive leadership experience to Metcash. He has held several high-profile leadership roles across global and regional markets, including CEO of media buying agency GroupM Australia and New Zealand, as well as chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Australia and New Zealand, ANZ Banking Group and Pepsi Lipton International. He has also held several senior executive roles at Unilever including VP Marketing for the food category in Australasia and CMO China.

Mark is the Founder and CEO of Global Mentorship & Strategy, and his passion for mentorship and giving back is also reflected in his board roles at Be Centre Foundation, Foodbank Australia and Thankful.

Metcash’s LocalEyes Retail Media Network will uniquely harness the collective power of over 6,500 bannered independent retailers nation-wide across food, liquor and hardware. It enables advertisers to reach local shoppers through not just a national network but through targeted regional and community-level engagement. The network is being rolled out in phases—currently in supermarkets, followed by liquor and hardware, and is targeting to contribute $30 million in annual EBIT by 2029.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the Metcash team,” commented Doug Jones, group CEO of Metcash. “His appointment reflects the growth opportunity presented by the retail media space and LocalEyes, a network built specifically for the unique needs of independent retailers.

“Mark’s experience will be instrumental in helping our independent retailers take advantage of their collective scale and reach. LocalEyes is more than a retail media network, it’s a commitment to supporting thriving local communities and giving independent retailers a competitive edge.

“I would also like to thank Sarah Minassian for her incredible leadership in establishing Metcash’s presence in retail media first in food with exceptional results and then with the creation of LocalEyes. She will continue to be integral to the growth of the network as head of operations for retail media. Sarah will report directly to Mark.”

On his appointment Mark stated: “I am excited to be joining Metcash to help scale this huge opportunity. I truly believe LocalEyes has the potential to be a massive disruptor to the Australian media landscape—and can be an important value driver for the whole Metcash business and its partners.”

Mark’s appointment is effective 30 June 2025. He will report directly to Danielle Jenkinson, chief people and growth officer at Metcash.