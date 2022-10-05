Meta, Trading Blak And 33 Creative Launch New Digital Campaign

Meta, Trading Blak And 33 Creative Launch New Digital Campaign
In support of the #BuyBlak movement in Australia, Meta has partnered with Trading Blak and 33 Creative for the second year in a row, to celebrate First Nations business excellence and help to equip business owners with the skills and means to establish their online presence.

The campaign has launched in line with Indigenous Business Month and ahead of Black Friday, and other major upcoming shopping days in the retail calendar, to empower First Nations businesses to leverage tools that can allow them to reach more Australians around these key dates.

A variety of First Nations designed assets and creators will feature in the on-platform Facebook and Instagram campaign, celebrating Indigenous business and artwork excellence. Those featured include five First Nations business owners as content creators, Ginny’s Girl Gang, Nungala Creative, Ngumpie Weaving, Earth Jinda and Gammin Threads.

The campaign will also include an above and below-the-line media push, including a paid content partnership with NITV, to extend reach off platform and encourage First Nations business owners to set themselves up for success.

To harness the incredible diversity of Indigenous culture, Meta has partnered with Aboriginal owned media and events agency, 33 Creative, to develop the assets that feature throughout the campaign. Talented Trading Blak artist, Kiya Watt, was engaged to design artwork that can be seen across each channel. A key feature in her designs for the campaign are the Yakan’s (turtles) that represent opportunity and growth, travelling separately and eventually coming together to create the future.

Meta has extended its partnership this year with First Nations business collective, Trading Blak. Trading Blak sells products from the creators and businesses featured in the campaign, and has a broader focus on reclaiming the First Nations business space for First Nations people through transparent and ethical practices – giving shoppers the confidence they are purchasing from authentic 100 per cent Indigenous owned businesses.

The BuyBlak movement in Australia is gaining momentum, and this campaign aims to increase awareness in the lead up to key sales moments. Ninety-nine percent of First Nations businesses are small to medium enterprises. By supporting them, shoppers are doing so much more than just spending money; buying from Indigenous businesses creates a ripple effect for health, social and emotional wellbeing, while also supporting First Nations self-determination in action.

Speaking on the campaign, Jarin Baigent, co-founder of Trading Blak said: “The #BuyBlak movement is an opportunity to come together and commit to investing in authentic First Nations-led businesses. It can be tricky navigating business blackface, which is why we’ve done the work for you so you can shop with confidence that all Trading Blak businesses are First Nations owned and led. Shopping responsibly ensures that you can truly support First Nations self-determination, which is crucial for us at Trading Blak”

Mayrah Sonter, co-founder and co-director of 33 Creative and co-founder of Indigenous Business Month said: “We’re proud to be working with Trading Blak and Meta again this year on the #BuyBlak campaign. It’s so important to support First Nations businesses, as a thriving part of our community and key part of our nation’s fabric. We’re excited to highlight the wide range of wonderful products and services on offer with Trading Blak through this campaign.”

Alexandra Sloane, director of marketing, ANZ at Meta said, “We know that self determination is a critical part of social change, and by supporting First Nations businesses we can each play a part in making that happen for Indigenous communities. It’s amazing to see more and more people getting on board the #BuyBlak movement, and we hope to amplify these businesses across Facebook and Instagram. Our partnership with Trading Blak and 33 Creative for the second year, falls at the perfect time to encourage Australians to #BuyBlak this holiday season and beyond.”

Credits

Client: Meta

Creative: 33 Creative

Talent: Ginny’s Girl Gang, Nungala Creative, Ngumpie Weaving, Earth Jinda and Gammin Threads

