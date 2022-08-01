Menulog’s Apology Ad For Annoying Katy Perry Ad Wins Nine’s State Of Originality

Menulog’s snappy and clever response to the negative reviews of its Katy Perry ad via Thinkerbell and Um has won Nine’s State Of Originality.

Who, can forget this ad?

Menulog is the 2022 winner of the biggest prize in Australian advertising, taking home $1 million worth of inventory across Nine in the State of Originality.

Determined by an all-star judging panel, Nine’s State of Originality challenged brands and agencies to take the State of Origin platform to create unmissable ads capturing the attention of the millions of viewers watching each round of the series.

Menulog’s winning ad, “Wendell Sailor Brushing His Teeth”, was a humorous rapid-fire response during Game 2 that put the brand into viewer conversation surrounding Menulog’s Katy Perry ad in Game 1.

Ads were created using Wendell Sailor doing nothing more exciting or elaborate than engaging in his daily routine; brushing his teeth, reading and having a snooze as an antidote to the costume-filled, big musical score of their Game 1 ad.

Michael Stephenson, Nine’s chief sales officer, said: “My sincere congratulations go to Menulog and their agencies, Thinkerbell and UM.

“They took up both the challenge and opportunity in the State of Originality, and reacted quickly to a real-world event during Game 1, owning the narrative and executing fresh creative to win over fans in Game 2.”

“I also want to thank our world-class judges who helped us establish the State of Originality, which, as the name suggests, is a call to arms for brands and agencies who want to be recognised for being original, well-crafted work.”

Simon Cheng, chief marketing 0fficer of Menulog, said: “We’re thrilled to have won Nine’s State of Originality. Menulog is all about delivering joy to Aussies and this ad was about listening to our audience in real-time and putting a smile on footy fans’ faces with a playful response. Big thank you to our partners, Thinkerbell, UM and Nine for working with us in such a creative and agile manner.”

In total, eight brands entered the competition: KFC, Sportsbet, Kia, Ampol, McDonald’s, Stan, The Arnott’s Group, and Menulog.

The competition was judged by a panel of leaders in advertising: international legend, Cindy Gallop; co-founders of Brand+Story, Josh Whiteman and Paul Chappell, the creators of last year’s brilliant campaign for Qantas, Fly Away; Australia’s living creative legend Tara Ford, CCO of The Monkeys; Gruen panellist and 3AW Breakfast co-host Russel Howcroft; and Nine’s CMO Liana Dubois.

Individual comments from the State of Originality jury supported the simple creativity and agility shown by the winning Menulog campaign, with the judges commenting that the work was highly responsive to consumer sentiment during the series and complimenting Menulog at the speed of how they responded.