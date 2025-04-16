Meet The MCs Guiding Cairns Crocodiles, Presented By Pinterest!

From the Keynote main stage to the Rainforest track and waterfront wind-down at Hemingway’s Brewery, Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is guided by an all-star lineup of MCs who know how to work a mic, command a crowd and keep the vibes flowing from AM to PM.

So who’s who in the tropical zoo? Well, ask no more.

We have Maz Farrelly taking the spotlight at the Cairns Convention Centre as our headline MC. An ex-TV powerhouse turned keynote speaker, Farrelly has worked with more famous people than a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and won more awards than you can fit in a green room. Think Big Brother, The X Factor, The Celebrity Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars — she’s run them all. She’s co-created Q&A, broken Twitter (on purpose) and her content has notched over 8 billion engagements. Now, she helps businesses bring the same impact and charisma to their storytelling. With Farrelly behind the mic on the keynote mainstage, these moments are in wildly capable (and wildly entertaining) hands.

When the event branches out into the lush Reef and Rainforest tracks, we hand things over to two brilliant minds and bold voices: Luli Adeyemo and Nakkiah Lui. Adeyemo is a tech and DEI trailblazer known for turning tough conversations into meaningful action. Lui – the acclaimed writer, actor, and creative force – brings fierce intellect, humour and stage presence that cuts through. Together, they’ll steer the conversations with smarts, soul and no-nonsense style.

Then, when it’s time to shift gears into our more creatively skewed sessions, the action moves to the Hemingway’s Brewery track, where local Cairns legends Sharon Timms and Grant ‘Scooter’ Patterson take the reins. Patterson, a three-time Paralympic medallist and motivational speaker, brings his trademark humour, grit and good vibes. Timms, a marketing alchemist and champion of live music, is the energy behind Cairns’ cultural heartbeat. Expect deep chats, big laughs and a strong finish to each day.

With such stellar MCs, can Cairns Crocodiles 2025 get any better from here!? Buckle up.

