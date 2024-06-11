Medical Research Institute WEHI Launches Heart-Breaking Brand Awareness Campaign Via DPR&Co

Medical research institute WEHI has launched a major brand awareness and fundraising campaign with the support of independent creative agency DPR&Co.

As with all medical research institutes, WEHI is always seeking ways to attract new donors. Medical research, while vitally important, can take time to realise benefits. Discoveries that lead to treatments and cures are usually decades in the making, and there are no guarantees.

DPR&Co’s strategy was to highlight how WEHI is answering a need that is urgent and critically important. This is reflected in the positioning line: You are the cure.

“The great fundraising brand ideas portray a need that is dire, immediate and extremely personal. We made it our task to remind people of the real and present impact of disease. Right now, WEHI’s medical researchers are working to help find the treatments and cures that could one day help save you or a loved one,” said DPR&Co co-founder Richard Ralphsmith.

“There are millions of people living healthier lives today thanks to WEHI’s medical discoveries. We wanted to connect the wonderful work our researchers do with the people who are living with serious illness today. By donating to WEHI, you are helping to make our vital work possible,” said Sarah Saunders, head of communications and marketing at WEHI.

“It’s been a great privilege for the DPR&Co team to support WEHI in the lifesaving work they do. We’re honoured to be partnering with them,” said Ralphsmith.

The campaign has now launched across digital and social channels.

CREDITS:

WEHI

Head of Communications and Marketing: Sarah Saunders

Brand Manager: Tali Caspi

DPR&Co

Co-founder and Executive Creative Director: Richard Ralphsmith

Group Account Director: Leanne O’Connor

Account Manager: Bella Ninis

Senior Writer: Andrew North

Head of Art: Frankie Ey

Production Company: Fiction Films

Director: Jake Robb

Producer: Jackie Fish