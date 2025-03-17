Mediahub Wins Account For Radiant Health, Extends Its Trans-Tasman Offering

Following a competitive pitch, multi-national healthcare and pharmaceutical company iNova has appointed Mediahub as its agency of record in New Zealand. In New Zealand, iNova is known as Radiant Health NZ.

The agency’s remit will encompass a full-funnel strategy, planning and buying across all channels for Radiant Health NZ’s brand portfolio. Mediahub Australia has been iNova‘s media agency of record since 2018.

“Our trans-Tasman offer is a significant drawcard for brands operating in both markets, enabling them to can take full advantage of Mediahub’s proprietary tools and the skills and capabilities of teams on both sides of the ditch. We are incredibly excited to add Radiant Health to our growing list of clients benefiting from our trans-Tasman model. We look forward to sharing knowledge of iNova’s success in Australia and working with the Radiant Health team at this pivotal time in their growth trajectory,” Sue Squillace CEO Mediahub ANZ said.

“Agency partners who show a genuine understanding and enthusiasm for your brand during the pitch phase often evolve into trusted collaborators. From the outset, it was clear that Mediahub’s NZ team had the expertise and resources to bring our brands to life, challenged us to see differently and added an extra layer to our strategies. Additionally, their shared culture and drive for success made them the agency of choice,” Michelle Scurr, marketing manager, Radiant Health NZ added.

“I have no doubt our partnership will be successful, and I am excited for what we can achieve together,” Scurr added.

“We can’t wait to further demonstrate Mediahub’s seamless ANZ capability and help Radiant Health achieve its ambitions. “Our strength lies in offering our clients tailored experiences in both markets; they receive cutting-edge media solutions with proven effectiveness and audience-first planning at their core and we look forward to seeing the benefits of this thinking translated to sustainable growth for Radiant Health’s brands,” Hugo Winter, general manager of Mediahub, New Zealand.

Strategy and planning are already underway with the first campaign expected in market soon.