M&C Saatchi Group’s Open House Programme Welcomes 7 New Interns To Sydney & Melbourne

M&C Saatchi Group has announced the completion of its 2024 Open House recruitment programme, marking a milestone in its mission to break down barriers to entry into the creative communications industry. The programme culminated with the selection of seven individuals for paid internships across the Sydney and Melbourne offices.

The Open House programme, now in its third year, attracted 1,276 registrants for its series of free, live webinars—its highest reach to date. The eight-week modular training programme, designed to be accessible to all, offered participants insights into creativity, strategy, design, CX, media, data, and innovation, with guidance from industry leaders across M&C Saatchi Group.

“In a time when fostering diverse and equitable talent pipelines has never been more critical, we are proud to see the Open House programme flourishing. The overwhelming response and extraordinary calibre of applicants reinforce our commitment to opening doors and driving meaningful change within our industry,” Jen Hegarty, director of people & culture at M&C Saatchi Group said.

This year’s applications resulted in 18 candidates being shortlisted for final interviews. Ultimately, seven participants secured internship positions, joining teams in early 2025 to launch their careers in the creative industry.

The Sydney interns are Julien Ortiz, Jess Saunders, Chloe Hinchliff, Anton Johansen and Caroline Presbury.

Ortiz is a design intern at Re (M&C Saatchi Consulting). Ortiz graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Design in Visual Communication (Honours). Julien is passionate about “all things creative and striking”.

Saunders is a recent graduate with a Bachelor of Design in Visual Communications from the University of Technology Sydney, who is eager to “combine my design background with my passion for brand strategy and storytelling”.

Hinchliff is a new creative intern at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

“I love the idea of one day becoming a creative director, as it’s the perfect blend of strategic thinking and creativity. Over the next six weeks, I’m excited to learn from the talented people around me and soak up their expertise,” Hinchliff said.

Johansen is a recent AWARD School graduate and creative intern. Johansen previously worked in warehousing and is excited to “reach for the top shelf” in creativity and copywriting. His passions include indie music, TV (Mad Men!), and studying languages.

Presbury has a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a background as a creative director and photographer in the fashion and luxury sectors. She has also pursued law studies while working on commercial branding and advertising projects. She describes her love of “art meeting commerce” and is also an artist specialising in clay sculpture, drawing, and painting.

The Melbourne interns are Shannon Kruss and Priscilla Cooper.

Kruss is a writer and Melbourne native.

“I take silliness very seriously. I got into advertising because I love coming up with innovative ideas and also because I want to convince my mum that all those years spent in front of the TV were warranted,” Kruss said.

Cooper is a recent graduate from RMIT with a Professional Communications degree, who describes herself as “a creative by trade who plays with words like a kid with crayons”. After a stint putting on musicals at a summer camp in America, she’s ready to make a splash as a creative intern.

These hires come as the agency repositions itself with a new focus under its global “Cultural Power” proposition, ushering in a new era of building brands by creating and curating cultural power.