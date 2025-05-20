NewsletterTechnology

Maya Rashed Joins Genesys As Senior Director, Asia Pacific & Japan Marketing

L-R: DongWook Kim, Maya Rashed, Mao Gen Foo.

Genesys has appointed three new execs to speed up the regional adoption of its Cloud platform and support businesses in their cloud and digital customer experience (CX) transformation.

Mao Gen Foo joins the APAC leadership team as VP of sales for Asia, DongWook Kim joins as country manager for Korea and Maya Rashed has joined as senior director, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Marketing. Genesys bills itself as a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration.

Albert Nel, senior VP for APJ at Genesys, commented, “Asia Pacific continues to provide strong opportunities for Genesys, and these appointments reflect a significant investment in the talent and leadership needed to scale our impact. Mao Gen, DongWook and Maya bring extensive experience across key business functions — critical to driving our AI-Powered Experience Orchestration strategy. Their leadership will enhance our ability to help organisations transform how they connect with customers, delivering more empathetic, outcome-driven experiences.”

With nearly 30 years of experience at companies such as Qualtrics and OpenText, where he built and scaled high-performing sales organisations across Southeast Asia, Greater China, Korea, and India, Mao will lead revenue growth and customer success strategies across key Asian markets.

“My focus is on empowering our teams to deliver measurable outcomes, strengthening our partner ecosystem, and helping businesses unlock the full value of the Genesys Cloud platform as they navigate growth and innovation,” said Mao.

Kim, meanwhile, will oversee business expansion, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships across the Korean market.

With over 20 years of experience at enterprise solution companies such as UiPath and SAS Korea, Kim brings deep expertise in cloud platforms, information technology, and data analytics.

“With cloud and AI adoption emerging as key business value drivers for Korean enterprises, I’m committed to deepening our market presence by aligning with local business needs and helping customers accelerate transformation by combining AI innovation, cloud scalability, and local market insight,” said Kim.

Based in Sydney, Rashed steps brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B technology and SaaS marketing, including senior leadership roles at Okta, Oracle, and Confluent.

“Driving growth in a dynamic region like APAC requires precision, collaboration, and a deep understanding of customer needs. My aim is to build scalable marketing programs that align closely with sales, accelerate demand, and elevate customer engagement at every stage of their journey,” said Rashed.

