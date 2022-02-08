Matthew McConaughey Mocks The Metaverse & Space Travel In Salesforce’s Super Bowl Ad

Matthew McConaughey Mocks The Metaverse & Space Travel In Salesforce’s Super Bowl Ad
Matthew McConaughey gazes out toward space before him, pondering its infinite possibilities.

“Space. The boundary of human achievement. The new frontier,” the 52-year-old actor begins in a new Salesforce ad that has very strange similarities to his 2014 epic flick Interstellar.

Yet, McConaughey’s not in the far reaches of the universe, he has, in fact, never left Salesforce’s home city of San Francisco.

“It’s not time to escape. It’s time to engage. It’s time to plant more trees. It’s time to build more trust. It’s time to build more space for all of us,” he regales.

The ad is Salesforce’s efforts for this year’s Super Bowl and that’s despite debuting during prime time in the US at Friday’s Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

And it’s not short on messaging. It unveils Salesforce’s #TeamEarth campaign, that highlights the company’s plans to grown one trillion trees by 2030 and achieve near-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The spot also reads as cheeky response to Facebook’s proposed virtual reality platform and current space race between billionaires Branson, Bezos and Musk.

Commenting on the ad, Salesforce said in a statement: “Lately, it seems some folks have their head in the stars, fascinated with the metaverse and Mars. At Salesforce, our business is more grounded, and we believe we can defy gravity without ever leaving the planet.”

Check it out below:

 

 

 

 

