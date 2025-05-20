PHOTO GALLERY: Marvel At The Cairns Crocodiles Expo Floor In Technicolour Glory!

The Cairns Crocodiles explo floor grows every year with incredible activations and stands.

This year, the standouts included Pinterest’s tattoo parlour—incredibly well-attended and dishing out tasteful tats.

Are Media, meanwhile, hosted an incredible activation. Attendees could try their luck at winning some Swarovski jewellery from a mega claw machine.

Tracksuit’s wheel of fortune, on the other hand, gave attendees the chance to win prizes as varied as Frank Green water bottles to Bondi Sands products. Criteo ensured that all attendees had a sweet time with its pick’n’mix stand. Teads also made sure that attendees were never left high and dry with its very well-stocked bar.

Click through the gallery below to see the photos. You can press and hold to download them on mobile, or right-click to save them on desktop. See you next year!